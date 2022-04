GLENDALE, AZ. – For the majority of 2022 spring training, they’d managed to avoid something that had hurt them during workouts in Arizona in 2021: Injuries. But the team’s luck ran out this weekend when it was announced pitcher Lance Lynn would have to undergo a procedure to fix a small tendon tear in his right knee. Per general manager Rick Hahn, he won’t throw off the mound for a month, meaning that the earliest the starter could return is around mid-May.

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO