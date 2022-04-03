New Warrenville restaurant offers Southern comfort food

Dietra Bynum is ready to bring her Louisiana flavor to Aiken County.

Southern Gal in the Valley is the name of Bynum's new restaurant, at 18 Burnettown Loop in Warrenville, but that name could also describe Bynum herself.

Bynum has been cooking since she was six years old, making food with her grandmother.

"I fell in love with cooking because I enjoyed seeing peoples faces after they would eat my food," Bynum said.

That led her to start a catering business in Marietta, Georgia, after she moved to the Peach State, but she had dreams of eventually owning her own restaurant.

Bishop Dr. Walter Kearse, Jr., pastor at Gospel of Deliverance, Inc., provided an opportunity for Bynum. Kearse owned the building the restaurant is in, and it's situated across from the church.

Bynum asked her pastor one day what his plans were with the building, which was vacant at the time. He said there were no plans and asked if she wanted it.

Bynum jumped at the chance, and she gives Kearse a lot of credit.

The building had to be renovated, which started in November. Now, the restaurant is ready to open and Bynum is extremely excited.

“I’m ready to open now and bring that Louisiana flavor here," she said.

Bynum described the menu as "not a long menu, but (a) good menu."

Southern comfort food permeates the offerings, with chicken wings, homemade burgers and po'boys. There is also lots of seafood, including whole catfish, catfish nuggets, shrimp and whiting.

Saturdays bring exclusive brunch offerings, with waffles, french toast, grits, bacon and sausage all done up.

The restaurant is currently open Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bynum said she eventually hopes to have karaoke on Thursday nights and occasional live music on Fridays.

"I want this to be a pleasant place," she said.

For more information, visit southerngalinthevalley.com.