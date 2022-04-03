ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Loses $100,000 Betting on Duke in Final Four

By C. Vernon Coleman II
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Drake has found himself on the losing end of another six-figure bet. Last night (April 2), Drizzy revealed via Instagram that he'd placed a $100,000 bet on Duke to beat North Carolina in their NCAA tournament Final Four match-up. The OVO head honcho shared a screenshot of his sizeable wager, which...

Kentucky State
NOLA.com

Final Four breakdown: Heated rivals Duke and North Carolina in Saturday's second semifinal

Considering North Carolina and Duke have met 257 times, but never once in the NCAA tournament, now is a great time for the first one — right here on the Final Four stage. Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski wants to head into retirement with a sixth national championship, while first-year UNC coach Hubert Davis, one of the school’s all-time great players, seeks the title that eluded him in 1991.
Jorge Masvidal
Drizzy
Mike Krzyzewski
Michael Jordan
Colby Covington
Drake
Hutch Post

🏀 Tar Heels beat Duke in Final Four matchup, 81-77

NEW ORLEANS, La—In a titanic third rivalry battle, Caleb Love and North Carolina proved they could play their outside-shooting finesse attack better than Duke could play bully ball. The first meeting in the NCAA Tournament between the longtime rivals ended with a familiar storyline from the regular-season finale, when the Tar Heels got their offense humming after halftime with 3-pointers, floor spacing and off-the-dribble drives against the Blue Devils. And they kept answering every push from the bigger and more physical Blue Devils with big-time shots — though this time, the win secured a chance to play for the national championship.North Carolina outlasted Duke 81-77 in Saturday night's Final Four after shooting 50% and making 7 of 13 3-pointers after halftime in an iron-willed performance, one that ultimately ended the Hall of Fame career of retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.When it was over, the Superdome — filled with tense Tar Heels and Blue Devils fans — erupted into a roar as UNC began an on-court celebration while the Blue Devils began to dejectedly untuck their jerseys on their way back to the bench.And after a series of postgame interviews, Caleb Love and R.J. Davis were practically skipping off the court for the locker room.Love shook off an 0-for-5 start to score 28 points on 11-for-20 shooting, including a monster 3-pointer with 24.8 seconds left that made it a two-possession game. Brady Manek also came through after a rough first half with 10 second-half points, including three 3s of his own.The question entering Saturday night's game — besides whether the tension of this unplanned third meeting might be too much for the entire state of North Carolina to manage — was how Round 3 might look. The Blue Devils imposed their will in an impressive blowout road win in February, only to see the Tar Heels come through with a win in Krzyzewski's final home game at Duke.In the end, this game ended up looking more like the latter, with the Tar Heels showing the resolve to handle every piece of adversity — an ankle injury for Armando Bacot, foul trouble, some missed late free throws and a sometimes-dominant performance from Duke freshman Paolo Banchero. And they kept the pressure on Duke every time down the court, particularly Love with 22 points after the break.
UPI News

Idaho man recaptures thumb tack world record on the 'Tamron Hall Show'

April 4 (UPI) -- An Idaho man recaptured a Guinness World Record on the Tamron Hall Show by inserting 180 thumb tacks into a cork board in one minute. David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, was invited on the Tamron Hall Show in New York to discuss his 2021 achievement of breaking 52 records in 52 weeks and to attempt to recapture a title.
