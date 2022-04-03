ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

One body discovered following house fire in Carter County

By Slater Teague, Van Jones
 1 day ago

UPDATE: According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, the person’s cause of death has not been determined yet, but investigators believe they may have died by suicide before the fire started.

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A body had been discovered following a house fire in Carter County according to Sheriff Dexter Lunceford.

Lunceford says the fire has been extinguished and does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

According to Roan Mountain Fire Department Fire Chief Jeffrey Gouge, the call to the fire came in around 2 p.m. He said that the fire was active for about 45 minutes and around 30 minutes into battling the fire they realized that someone was inside the house.

Photo: WJHL
‘Hell on Earth’: Sevier County firefighter shares harrowing story of Wears Valley fire

Gouge said that members of his department were the first ones on the scene. When they arrived they saw a fully-involved trailer fire with flames coming out of three or four of the windows.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The State’s Fire Marshall Office will conduct the investigation with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments / 6

SueZque
1d ago

Who was it? Where was the house? Could have been my friend from RM! I love how you guys pump these articles full of lots of info. 😐 You know... that important stuff. Stuff that matters. NOT! 🤷🏻‍♀️

Reply(2)
2
