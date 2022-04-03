ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, Oregon faces another year of record-high gun violence

By FRANCES LIN, KATU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) – Portland has been seeing a continued rise in shootings as the city is trending towards another record-high year of gun violence. There have been more than 370 shootings in Portland in just the first three months of 2022, which is about 100 more than the same time...

