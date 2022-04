BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A student was arrested Thursday after a loaded handgun was found at a Baltimore high school, authorities said. An official told WJZ the .45 caliber handgun was recovered from a student at ConneXions, a community-based arts school in northwest Baltimore. An unnamed 15-year-old student was taken into custody after they were found with the loaded gun, a Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson said. It wasn’t immediately clear Thursday what, if any, legal consequences or disciplinary action the student could face as a result of the incident. Rachel Duncan of the Parent & Community Advisory Board for Baltimore City Schools said incidents...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO