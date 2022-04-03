ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas

By David Denk
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is recovering at University Medical Center after being shot by North Las Vegas Police.

The shooting happened on Saturday around 10 p.m. near North Aliante Parkway and Grand Teton Drive.

Police responded to a call regarding a suicidal individual. The investigation is ongoing.

North Las Vegas Police did not release any other details.

