HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Spring sports are back at the high schools, with lacrosse games getting underway this week. Baseball and softball are a bit behind, the nature of early April in Vermont being that the fields are still a little soggy. But when CVU’s baseball team gets underway next week, they’ll have a familiar face on the bench.

HINESBURG, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO