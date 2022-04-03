Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

At least 6 dead, 12 injured in Sacramento shooting rampage

A shooting rampage in downtown Sacramento early Sunday left six people dead and at least 12 wounded, fueling an intensive manhunt for the killer or killers. Police Chief Kathy Lester said officers arriving at the scene around 2 a.m. found bodies on the street amid a large crowd gathered outside a string of bars and restaurants. Police reported "multiple victims" after the attack as they waded through the carnage, counting casualties near the state Capitol. Broken glass and police evidence markers were strewn across multiple blocks. Police tweeted that investigators were aware of a social media video "that appears to show an altercation" before the shooting. Police opened an online portal for the public to upload evidence.

Emergency personnel respond to a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., on April 3. Rich Pedroncelli/AP

Grammys 2022: Jon Batiste wins album of the year, Silk Sonic takes record, song honors

The 2022 Grammy Awards show is in the books , and Jon Batiste ruled on a night that celebrated young hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo and embraced the funk of Silk Sonic. Batiste, who went into music's biggest night with a leading 11 nominations, won album of the year – the top prize of the night – for "We Are" at Sunday's 64th Grammy Awards. Silk Sonic, the super duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, took home record and song of the year for "Leave the Door Open" while Rodrigo was named best new artist. It was a night of many performances, by Justin Bieber, BTS and Lady Gaga, and also of important tributes. Billie Eilish wore a T-shirt honoring the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a prerecorded message at the Grammys paired with a rousing rendition of "Free" by John Legend. Zelenskyy urged artists to "fill the silence with your music."

Men's NCAA hoops title game set; South Carolina wins women's championship

While South Carolina won its second-ever women's NCAA Tournament championship with a 64-49 win over Connecticut on Sunday night , the men's finale will take place Monday night in New Orleans. On Saturday, Kansas advanced to the men's championship game by dispatching Villanova, while North Carolina defeated archrival Duke in a classic Final Four showdown that ultimately was the final game for legendary Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski . UNC and Kansas tip off at 9:20 p.m. ET on Monday night (on TBS).

Mike Krzyzewski's 42-year tenure as Duke Blue Devils coach came to an end against longtime rival North Carolina in the Final Four of the men's NCAA Tournament. Bob Donnan, USA TODAY Sports

Real quick

Russian retreat reveals devastation, death in Ukraine's streets

Ukrainians returning to Kyiv as Russian forces pulled out over the weekend found a shocking trail of destruction and death, including slain civilians lying on the streets with their hands bound. Iryna Venediktova, Ukraine’s prosecutor-general, said on Facebook that the bodies of 410 civilians were removed from Kyiv-area towns retaken from Russian forces. Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said scores of the dead were found on the streets of Bucha – about 35 miles northwest of Kyiv – and the Kyiv suburbs of Irpin and Hostomel in what looked like a "scene from a horror movie." Bucha Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk told Agence France-Presse that 280 people had been buried in mass graves in the city. Zelenskyy said Sunday that the attacks on civilians – including evidence of a massacre in Bucha – are more proof that Russia is committing "genocide" in his country.

Konstyantyn, 70, smokes a cigarette amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 3. Rodrigo Abd/AP

Thousands of weekend flights canceled, delayed

It's been a rough weekend for airline passengers. Airlines canceled and delayed more than 10,000 flights Saturday and Sunday because of storms in Florida and a technology issue at Southwest Airlines, stranding travelers across the country and creating long wait times to reach airline customer service. More than 3,400 flights have been canceled and 8,800 flights were delayed this weekend as of 3:15 p.m. EDT Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. The flight woes come during the busy spring break travel season as travel surges because of pent-up demand from the pandemic. Southwest, the nation's largest domestic carrier, was the hardest hit in terms of the number of flights. The airline canceled 520 Saturday flights, or 14% of its operation, and 398 Sunday flights, citing weather and intermittent technology issues.

Airlines canceled or delayed thousands of U.S. flights, citing weather in Florida and other issues. Charlie Riedel/AP

