ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

By Editors
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

At least 6 dead, 12 injured in Sacramento shooting rampage

A shooting rampage in downtown Sacramento early Sunday left six people dead and at least 12 wounded, fueling an intensive manhunt for the killer or killers. Police Chief Kathy Lester said officers arriving at the scene around 2 a.m. found bodies on the street amid a large crowd gathered outside a string of bars and restaurants. Police reported "multiple victims" after the attack as they waded through the carnage, counting casualties near the state Capitol. Broken glass and police evidence markers were strewn across multiple blocks. Police tweeted that investigators were aware of a social media video "that appears to show an altercation" before the shooting. Police opened an online portal for the public to upload evidence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24flc4_0eyH6EF700
Emergency personnel respond to a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., on April 3. Rich Pedroncelli/AP

Grammys 2022: Jon Batiste wins album of the year, Silk Sonic takes record, song honors

The 2022 Grammy Awards show is in the books , and Jon Batiste ruled on a night that celebrated young hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo and embraced the funk of Silk Sonic. Batiste, who went into music's biggest night with a leading 11 nominations, won album of the year – the top prize of the night – for "We Are" at Sunday's 64th Grammy Awards. Silk Sonic, the super duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, took home record and song of the year for "Leave the Door Open" while Rodrigo was named best new artist. It was a night of many performances, by Justin Bieber, BTS and Lady Gaga, and also of important tributes. Billie Eilish wore a T-shirt honoring the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a prerecorded message at the Grammys paired with a rousing rendition of "Free" by John Legend. Zelenskyy urged artists to "fill the silence with your music."

Men's NCAA hoops title game set; South Carolina wins women's championship

While South Carolina won its second-ever women's NCAA Tournament championship with a 64-49 win over Connecticut on Sunday night , the men's finale will take place Monday night in New Orleans. On Saturday, Kansas advanced to the men's championship game by dispatching Villanova, while North Carolina defeated archrival Duke in a classic Final Four showdown that ultimately was the final game for legendary Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski . UNC and Kansas tip off at 9:20 p.m. ET on Monday night (on TBS).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s1HFb_0eyH6EF700
Mike Krzyzewski's 42-year tenure as Duke Blue Devils coach came to an end against longtime rival North Carolina in the Final Four of the men's NCAA Tournament. Bob Donnan, USA TODAY Sports

Real quick

Russian retreat reveals devastation, death in Ukraine's streets

Ukrainians returning to Kyiv as Russian forces pulled out over the weekend found a shocking trail of destruction and death, including slain civilians lying on the streets with their hands bound. Iryna Venediktova, Ukraine’s prosecutor-general, said on Facebook that the bodies of 410 civilians were removed from Kyiv-area towns retaken from Russian forces. Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said scores of the dead were found on the streets of Bucha – about 35 miles northwest of Kyiv – and the Kyiv suburbs of Irpin and Hostomel in what looked like a "scene from a horror movie." Bucha Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk told Agence France-Presse that 280 people had been buried in mass graves in the city. Zelenskyy said Sunday that the attacks on civilians – including evidence of a massacre in Bucha – are more proof that Russia is committing "genocide" in his country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXK47_0eyH6EF700
Konstyantyn, 70, smokes a cigarette amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 3. Rodrigo Abd/AP

Thousands of weekend flights canceled, delayed

It's been a rough weekend for airline passengers. Airlines canceled and delayed more than 10,000 flights Saturday and Sunday because of storms in Florida and a technology issue at Southwest Airlines, stranding travelers across the country and creating long wait times to reach airline customer service. More than 3,400 flights have been canceled and 8,800 flights were delayed this weekend as of 3:15 p.m. EDT Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. The flight woes come during the busy spring break travel season as travel surges because of pent-up demand from the pandemic. Southwest, the nation's largest domestic carrier, was the hardest hit in terms of the number of flights. The airline canceled 520 Saturday flights, or 14% of its operation, and 398 Sunday flights, citing weather and intermittent technology issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3icQ_0eyH6EF700
Airlines canceled or delayed thousands of U.S. flights, citing weather in Florida and other issues. Charlie Riedel/AP

P.S. Like this roundup of stories? Sign up for "The Short List" newsletter here .

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Contributing: The Associated Pres.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
DIY Photography

NBC Today show accused of airbrushing photo of trans gender swimmer

NBC’s Today show has attracted controversy after allegedly airbrushing an image of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas after she finished first in an event. The University of Pennsylvania student was competing in the NCAA Championships when the image was taken. Twitter users quickly noticed the difference between the images and called out NBC for its apparent doctoring of the image. Further investigation, however, reveals that there is more to the story than merely that of a Photoshop misdemeanour.
SOCIETY
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
City
Sacramento, CA
State
Connecticut State
State
North Carolina State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Look: North Carolina Has 1-Word Message For Coach K

North Carolina is going to the NCAA men’s championship game after defeating Duke on Saturday night. The 81-77 victory not only gave the No. 8 seed a spot in the national game, but ended Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career. The Tar Heels, who already spoiled Coach K’s final game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
John Legend
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
The Spun

Hubert Davis’ Comment On Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

UNC men’s basketball is playing for the national championship on Monday, and the program’s most famous alumnus–Michael Jordan–could be in attendance. However, Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels’ head coach, is wishing MJ could do more than just show up and hang out as a fan.
NBA
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Makes Prediction For Arch Manning

Every major college football program has offered a scholarship to five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, Manning is viewed as one of the top quarterback recruits in recent memory. As such, power programs like Alabama, Georgia and Texas are all on the hunt for the next great Manning.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ap
The Spun

LeBron Reveals The 3 Colleges He Would’ve Considered

LeBron James went straight from high school to the NBA, going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 Draft. LeBron has maintained throughout his career that he likely would’ve gone to Ohio State. The Akron, Ohio native remains a Buckeyes fan and is often spotted at football games in the fall. LeBron also has his own locker inside of Ohio State’s basketball arena.
NBA
FanSided

Alex Smith removes curtain hiding Washington Commanders ‘turmoil’

Only former players like Alex Smith can truly explain how dysfunctional the Washington Commanders franchise is. Alex Smith may have only been part of the organization for three seasons, but he knows first-hand how truly dysfunctional the Washington Commanders franchise really is. Smith ended his Hall of Very Good career...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
NCAA
Popculture

Former USWNT Star Hope Solo Arrested in North Carolina

Hope Solo, a former soccer star who won two gold medals with the United States Women's National Team, was arrested in North Carolina for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, according to TMZ Sports. Solo, 40, was taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot off Parkway Villiage Circle in Winston-Salem, North Carolina before being taken to the Forsyth County jail for processing. Police told TMZ Sports that Solo was arrested for impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse as two children were in the car.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Gigantic 5-Star College Football Recruit Is Terrifying

Nyckoles Harbor, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound athlete out of Archbishop Carroll in Washington, D.C., might be the most-terrifying college football recruit in the country. Take, for example, what the five-star college football recruit looks like on the track. The No. 16 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings,...
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

433K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy