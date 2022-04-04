ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny start to workweek; rain returns to Long Island midweek

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbd0b_0eyH6Baw00

There will be drier conditions on Monday and Tuesday this week before some rain returns Tuesday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VBWMZ_0eyH6Baw00

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says Wednesday and Thursday will be “weather to watch” days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ihhU_0eyH6Baw00

MONDAY: A nicer looking day than Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and light winds.  High: 55.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain arriving by the evening hours.  High: 56.

WEDNESDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH - Cloudy & dreary with rain showers mainly in the morning hours.  High: 53.

THURSDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH – Partly cloudy skies turn cloudy later in the day with rain for the afternoon hours.  High: 54.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a small and spotty rain chance.  High: 60.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDSWx_0eyH6Baw00

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Storm Watch Team#Watch Cloudy
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBTW News13

Looking ahead to late Tuesday storm potential

A good morning to you all on this Monday! It’s going to be another calm morning start out there with temps in the 40s to low 50s. Mainly sunny skies will take the day again, with highs ranging in the upper 60s at the coast to the low-mid 70s inland. The clearing mostly holds up […]
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

First round of winter storm impacts comes tonight

A strong storm system will take shape in the central plains today. The most recent models show the track moving across Lake Michigan through the eastern U.P. by Thursday. Tonight through tomorrow morning we’re looking at a freezing rain/sleet/snow mixture. Roads will be icy in the morning. Then, we’re looking at freezing rain and rain during the afternoon. Followed by another round of mixed precip tomorrow evening and finally a transition to wet heavy snow by Thursday! Snow amounts will easily be around a foot of snow for the western half of the U.P. with 13″ to 15″ in the higher elevations and the eastern counties will be around 3″-6″. Plan on hazardous travel conditions with icy/slushy roads and blowing snow limiting visibility on Thursday! Wind gusts will exceed 35mph. Scattered power outages will also be likely!
ENVIRONMENT
Bring Me The News

Twins may push back Opening Day to avoid nasty weather conditions

The Twins could play Thursday's Home Opener against the Mariners in miserable weather conditions, or move it to Friday for slightly better weather. A strong storm system is poised to deliver rain, snow and wind to Minnesota Tuesday through Thursday this week, with Thursday's high temperature only forecast to be 40 degrees with rain and snow in the morning followed by drizzle and winds gusting to 35 mph during the afternoon.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WTOP

Freezing rain, icy roads possible in parts of Virginia and Maryland

Wednesday morning will be a soggy one for parts of the D.C. region — and some commuters could even see snow showers and icy roads. Isn’t it supposed to be spring?. Light rain will continue through midmorning, courtesy of a warm front lifting east from the Ohio Valley. While the bulk of it should remain clear of D.C. and Baltimore proper, drivers heading through higher elevations of Virginia and Maryland could find themselves in slick conditions.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

UK braced for more wintry weather as temperatures set to plunge to minus 6C

The UK is braced for more wintry weather across the weekend with frost creeping in overnight and temperatures set to plummet as low as minus 6C in some areas.Forecasters said the “peaks and troughs” of spring will hit most of the country over the next week, with sunny spells and windy intervals expected in most regions.Gardeners have been warned to keep an eye on their blooms as sub-zero temperatures on expected on Saturday night could disrupt flowering.#Saturday afternoon will likely be a little cloudier than the morning for many and you may catch the odd showerWarming up after the chilly...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Warming for the workweek: Sunny Monday with highs near 50

Westchester and the Hudson Valley will see a pleasant workweek with temperatures in the 50s nearly every day. Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says Monday will be mostly sunny with temperatures near 50 degrees. TUESDAY: Sunny skies again! Highs up to 53. Lows near 38. WEDNESDAY: Mild midweek day...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

63K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy