Sunny start to workweek; rain returns to Long Island midweek

There will be drier conditions on Monday and Tuesday this week before some rain returns Tuesday evening.

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says Wednesday and Thursday will be “weather to watch” days.

MONDAY: A nicer looking day than Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and light winds. High: 55.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain arriving by the evening hours. High: 56.

WEDNESDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH - Cloudy & dreary with rain showers mainly in the morning hours. High: 53.

THURSDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH – Partly cloudy skies turn cloudy later in the day with rain for the afternoon hours. High: 54.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a small and spotty rain chance. High: 60.