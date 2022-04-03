ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Fire Department's Hockey team wins DC Fire Hockey Tournament!

By Michelle Richardson
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 1 day ago
Baltimore's Fire Department hockey team has won the DC Fire hockey tournament!

According to a tweet from Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 , the team went 4-0 at the weekend long tournament.

On Saturday, the second day of the tournament, Baltimore Fire held a charity game to honor three firefighters killed earlier this year.

Kenny Lacayo, Kelsey Sadler and Paul Butrim died in January while battling a vacant house fire.

The game was held to raise money to donate to the Baltimore City Fire Foundation, which gives support to families of firefighters severely injured or killed on the job.

The team was able to raise $1,118.00

