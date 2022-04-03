Portland, Oregon faces another year of record-high gun violence

When the Fair Housing Act of 1968 was signed into law, it prohibited home sale discrimination based on race—a huge step forward for Black Americans and other minorities. At that point in history, minority groups regularly faced clear, outright discrimination regarding the selling, rental, or financing of housing, and the law worked to level the housing market playing field for all people. But while the law’s passage barred housing discrimination based on race, religion, national origin, and sex, Black homeownership rates remain the lowest of all racial groups in the country. Per the U.S. Census Bureau, the rate of African American homeownership was 44.1% at the close of 2020, while the rate of white homeownership was 74.5%—proof of the significant gap.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO