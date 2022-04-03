ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luka Doncic leads Mavericks past Bucks with 32 points, 15 assists

By Adam Stites
 1 day ago
Dallas guard Luka Doncic's Mavericks are fourth in the West. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks fell to third in the Eastern Conference on Sunday with a 118-112 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Luka Doncic led the way for Dallas with 32 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds. Milwaukee led 91-90 with less than 10 minutes left, but Doncic scored or assisted on the Mavericks' first 11 points of the fourth quarter to give the team a late lead that it never gave back.

Milwaukee lost 153-119 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, but the team rested Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holliday. The Bucks had all three back in action Sunday, but it wasn't enough. Antetokounmpo finished with a team-high 28 points and 10 rebounds.

Doncic has recorded at least 30 points, eight rebounds and 15 assists in three games this season. The rest of the NBA combined has two such performances.

The Mavericks improved to 49-30 with the win and are a half-game behind the Golden State Warriors, who have a game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. The Bucks fell behind the Boston Celtics and are a half-game ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers, who will play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

