Twins' Jake Faria: Going to Triple-A

 1 day ago

The Twins reassigned Faria to minor-league camp Sunday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune...

The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
FanSided

The Texas Rangers’ trash is, apparently, the New York Yankees’ treasure

The New York Yankees have had a puzzling offseason and, frankly, a puzzling half-decade or so. When GM Brian Cashman isn’t busy blaming the Houston Astros for his team’s bad roster construction from five years ago, he is busy making trades … for players on the trash heap of the Texas Rangers, one of the worst teams in baseball.
MLB
The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tanner Scott: Traded to Marlins

Scott and Cole Sulser were traded from the Orioles to the Marlins on Sunday in exchange for Antonio Velez and Kevin Guerrero, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Scott got some work as a setup man for Baltimore in 2021, and he logged 16 holds with a 5.17 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 54 innings across 62 relief appearances. The southpaw should be in the mix for some late-inning work with the Marlins this year, but he'll likely have to improve his 14.7 percent walk rate to become a more reliable option.
MLB
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of UNC Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is best known for his six NBA championships, but the legendary player won a national title at North Carolina, too. Monday night, North Carolina will look to add another championship to the program’s all-time resume. UNC is set to take on Kansas in Monday night’s NCAA Tournament...
NBA
FOX Sports

Marlins get LHP Scott, RHP Sulser from Orioles

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins solidified their bullpen by acquiring left-hander Tanner Scott and right-hander Cole Sulser from the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday night for two minor leaguers, a player to be named later and a draft pick. Baltimore is getting left-hander Antonio Velez, outfielder Kevin Guerrero and...
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Raking this spring

Wendle got the start at shortstop and hit leadoff in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, going 1-for-3 to improve his spring line to .346/.393/.385. Acquired from the Rays in the offseason, the veteran utility player will likely spend most of his time this season at third base for the Marlins. Wendle launched a career-high 11 homers in 2021, but his main fantasy appeal comes from his ability to make contact (.274 career hitter) and swipe some bases (42 steals in 57 attempts over 436 MLB games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Paul Fry: Could be in closer mix

Fry could be a candidate to pick up save opportunities along with Dillon Tate and Jorge Lopez after the Orioles tradedTanner Scott and Cole Sulser to the Marlins on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Tate appears to be the leading candidate for the closing gig, but the bullpen is...
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Won't make Nats roster

The Nationals reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Unless Washington grants him his release, Sanchez is expected to begin the upcoming season as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse after he was unable to win a roster spot with the big club. Though he posted a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings in the majors with San Francisco in 2021, Sanchez noticed a big downturn in velocity and had poor underlying numbers (1.33 WHIP, 7.1 K-BB%).
MLB
ClutchPoints

White Sox make big Lucas Giolito decision amid Lance Lynn injury

The Chicago White Sox named Lucas Giolito their Opening Day starter following Lance Lynn’s sudden injury. Lynn had a legitimate argument to earn the role as Opening Day starter following his impressive 2021 performance that saw him finish with a 2.69 ERA and 176 strikeouts. Giolito’s ERA was not quite as good, as he finished with a 3.53 ERA. However, Giolito did strikeout 201 batters.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Slugs first spring homer

Soler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. The slugger took Chris Bassitt deep in the first inning for his first homer this spring. Soler has been getting a look in the leadoff spot for manager Don Mattingly, an unorthodox choice given his power and .316 OBP last season, but the 30-year-old did post a .354 mark in that category in 2019 for the Royals. If he sticks atop the lineup, Soler would likely trade some RBI for runs over the course of the season, but the Marlins' batting order could be fluid all year.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Expected to return Tuesday

Kirilloff (knee) is expected to return to the Twins' lineup Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Kirilloff was removed from Saturday's Grapefruit League matchup due to mild left knee soreness, but he should be back in action for Tuesday's spring finale. The 24-year-old should be available for Opening Day against the Mariners on Thursday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Strong outing in spring finale

Rasmussen gave up one run over 3.1 innings with six strikeouts and no walks in Sunday's spring training win over Pittsburgh. He has added a new pitch, a sweeping slider, this spring. "It's pretty unique, the action on it, so we're hoping that really plays for him," Rays manager Kevin Cash told the Tampa Bay Times.
MLB
Salina Post

Twins, Wind Surge announce Opening Day roster

WICHITA – In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Wichita Wind Surge are pleased to announce their 2022 Opening Day Roster, which features seven top-30 Twins prospects according to MLB.com. The Wind Surge’s roster consists of 29 players - 17 pitchers and 12 position players. The 2021 Texas League...
WICHITA, KS
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Projected to DH often

Mancini is hitting .261 (6-for-23) with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in nine Grapefruit League games. Mancini is penciled in as the Orioles' primary designated hitter this season, though there's also a decent chance he draws time at first base if Ryan Mountcastle needs to rest his legs. Regardless of how often he plays the field, Mancini can be expected to play nearly every day after posting a .255/.326/.432 slash line with 21 home runs, 71 RBI and 77 runs scored in 147 contests last season. The 30-year-old could also see some time in the corner outfield positions, though Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander will be the usual outfield from left to right.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Could be major-league bound

Baumann could have a chance to break camp with the Orioles, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. With Cole Sulser and Tanner Scott traded to the Marlins on Sunday, the Orioles will need to have some reinforcements in their bullpen. Baumann has traditionally worked as a starter in the minors, though he also made four relief appearances in the majors last season. The right-hander could be in competition for a multi-inning or piggyback role with the Orioles' rotation far from set in stone ahead of Opening Day. He's allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings in two Grapefruit League appearances. Baumann tossed 2.1 hitless innings in Sunday's loss to the Twins to strengthen his bid for a roster spot.
MLB

