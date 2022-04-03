Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Dealing with general soreness

The Boston Red Sox were heading into the 2022 MLB season prepared to start their journey for a title without the services of ace starting pitcher Chris Sale, who is dealing with a broken rib. However, Boston received some news on Monday that was perhaps worse than even they imagined, as Sale was placed on the 60-day injured list with the rib ailment, forcing him to be sidelined for the first two months of the season. That makes a relatively thin Red Sox pitching rotation even thinner with Opening Day just a few days away. While the Red Sox could look to deal for a pitcher, it’s far more likely that they’ll look to rely on their internal pitching options- as well as a powerful lineup- to help them weather the storm without Sale. Even though Sale hasn’t pitched a full workload since 2018, there’s still no replacing a pitcher like him, as he has totaled a 3.03 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings for his career.

MLB ・ 2 HOURS AGO