Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Dealing with general soreness

Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes the team discovered a mechanical flaw in Barnes' delivery may that may be the cause of a drop in velocity, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Barnes' four-seamer has been sitting in the 92-93 mph range compared to the 96-97 range in which it usually lives. "I think it's something about his leg kick," Cora said. "Last year, he was a lot tighter. Now, he's loose. If you want to use a reference, it's like a figure skater. When you're open, it slows you down. When you're closed, you're actually faster, quicker." Barnes will work on his mechanics and is slated for two more Grapefruit League appearances. If the velocity comes back by eliminating the flaw, Barnes should be considered a prime candidate to close for Boston.
