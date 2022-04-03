ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Dealing with general soreness

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Bogaerts hasn't played in a Grapefruit League game since Wednesday due to general body soreness, Sean...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Trim Roster to 34

The Boston Red Sox trimmed their 2022 roster to 34 players on Saturday afternoon. They need to further reduce it to 28 prior to the 2022 regular season opener on Thursday, April 7th when they play the New York Yankees in New York,. The Red Sox made the following roster...
MLB
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
NESN

Chris Sale Sees Former Red Sox Player In Prospect Ryan Fitzgerald

Ryan Fitzgerald became an instant fan favorite during Red Sox spring training, but he also impressed one of the team’s veterans. The infielder clubbed four home runs over 11 games for Boston and batted .313 with only three strikeouts in Fort Myers, Fla.. Fitzgerald will begin the season with Triple-A Worcester, but he certainly can hold his head held high knowing Chris Sale has been a fan since last year.
MLB
NESN

Chris Sale Moved To 60-Day Injured List, Red Sox Ace Out Until June

Chris Sale will miss more than just the start of the 2022 season due to his rib injury. The Boston Red Sox on Monday moved the pitcher to the 60-day injured list with a right rib stress fracture. As such, he will be out through at least the first weekend of June. Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reported the run on the injured list starts on Opening Day and is not retroactive.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Possible mechanical flaw

Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes the team discovered a mechanical flaw in Barnes' delivery may that may be the cause of a drop in velocity, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Barnes' four-seamer has been sitting in the 92-93 mph range compared to the 96-97 range in which it usually lives. "I think it's something about his leg kick," Cora said. "Last year, he was a lot tighter. Now, he's loose. If you want to use a reference, it's like a figure skater. When you're open, it slows you down. When you're closed, you're actually faster, quicker." Barnes will work on his mechanics and is slated for two more Grapefruit League appearances. If the velocity comes back by eliminating the flaw, Barnes should be considered a prime candidate to close for Boston.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Set to form tandem with Hill

Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed Monday that Whitlock will serve as a piggyback pitcher behind fifth starter Rich Hill to begin the season, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports. According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, Cora has said the goal is to get more than 70 innings out...
MLB
ClutchPoints

The 1 Red Sox pitcher who must step up in Chris Sale’s absence

The Boston Red Sox were heading into the 2022 MLB season prepared to start their journey for a title without the services of ace starting pitcher Chris Sale, who is dealing with a broken rib. However, Boston received some news on Monday that was perhaps worse than even they imagined, as Sale was placed on the 60-day injured list with the rib ailment, forcing him to be sidelined for the first two months of the season. That makes a relatively thin Red Sox pitching rotation even thinner with Opening Day just a few days away. While the Red Sox could look to deal for a pitcher, it’s far more likely that they’ll look to rely on their internal pitching options- as well as a powerful lineup- to help them weather the storm without Sale. Even though Sale hasn’t pitched a full workload since 2018, there’s still no replacing a pitcher like him, as he has totaled a 3.03 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings for his career.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Raking this spring

Wendle got the start at shortstop and hit leadoff in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, going 1-for-3 to improve his spring line to .346/.393/.385. Acquired from the Rays in the offseason, the veteran utility player will likely spend most of his time this season at third base for the Marlins. Wendle launched a career-high 11 homers in 2021, but his main fantasy appeal comes from his ability to make contact (.274 career hitter) and swipe some bases (42 steals in 57 attempts over 436 MLB games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Projected to DH often

Mancini is hitting .261 (6-for-23) with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in nine Grapefruit League games. Mancini is penciled in as the Orioles' primary designated hitter this season, though there's also a decent chance he draws time at first base if Ryan Mountcastle needs to rest his legs. Regardless of how often he plays the field, Mancini can be expected to play nearly every day after posting a .255/.326/.432 slash line with 21 home runs, 71 RBI and 77 runs scored in 147 contests last season. The 30-year-old could also see some time in the corner outfield positions, though Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander will be the usual outfield from left to right.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Won't make Nats roster

The Nationals reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Unless Washington grants him his release, Sanchez is expected to begin the upcoming season as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse after he was unable to win a roster spot with the big club. Though he posted a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings in the majors with San Francisco in 2021, Sanchez noticed a big downturn in velocity and had poor underlying numbers (1.33 WHIP, 7.1 K-BB%).
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Expected to return Tuesday

Kirilloff (knee) is expected to return to the Twins' lineup Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Kirilloff was removed from Saturday's Grapefruit League matchup due to mild left knee soreness, but he should be back in action for Tuesday's spring finale. The 24-year-old should be available for Opening Day against the Mariners on Thursday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Could be major-league bound

Baumann could have a chance to break camp with the Orioles, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. With Cole Sulser and Tanner Scott traded to the Marlins on Sunday, the Orioles will need to have some reinforcements in their bullpen. Baumann has traditionally worked as a starter in the minors, though he also made four relief appearances in the majors last season. The right-hander could be in competition for a multi-inning or piggyback role with the Orioles' rotation far from set in stone ahead of Opening Day. He's allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings in two Grapefruit League appearances. Baumann tossed 2.1 hitless innings in Sunday's loss to the Twins to strengthen his bid for a roster spot.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Chris Sale injury update is a massive setback for Red Sox

It was already known that Boston Red Sox lefty Chris Sale would miss the start of the 2022 MLB season because of a broken rib, but the latest news on the Sale front is even more dire. The Red Sox just put Sale on the 60-day IL with the injury, meaning he’ll miss at least the first two months of the campaign.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Ryan Weathers: Headed to Triple-A

The Padres optioned Weathers to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday. Even with Mike Clevinger (knee) set to begin the season on the injured list, Weathers' slim chances of breaking camp as a member of the Padres' rotation were dashed after the Friars acquired Sean Manaea from the Athletics on Sunday. With MacKenzie Gore turning heads in spring training, Weathers may not be the first prized young arm to get a call-up to the majors if San Diego has an opening at the rotation at some point early on in 2022. The Padres will likely want the 22-year-old lefty to first find some extended success at Triple-A after he faded badly down the stretch for the big club in 2021 to finish with a 5.32 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 10.5 K-BB% across 94.2 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Sent to minor-league camp

Cordero was reassigned to Boston's minor-league spring training Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Cordero did all he could to earn a roster spot during spring training with a 1.152 OPS in 13 Grapefruit League games, but he was always facing long odds to make the Opening Day roster. The 27-year-old could make his way to the majors at some point this season if Alex Verdugo, Enrique Hernandez or Jackie Bradley miss time with an injury.
MLB

