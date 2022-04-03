ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Resting Sunday

Thompson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings due to rest purposes. Thompson exploded for...

Larry Bird Walked Away From Skip Bayless When The Analyst Tried To Apologize To Him For Doubting His Ability: "He Listened Patiently For 34 Seconds And He Shrugged And Said 'Okay'... I Deserved That Put Down."

Larry Bird is one of the most cold-blooded superstars in NBA history, he was as blunt as they come, even when facing other superstars. Larry Legend came into the league as an incredible collegiate player and enjoyed a historic career that has seen him become a consensus Top 10 player in the history of the game. But like with almost every superstar before and after him, Bird had to deal with his fair share of criticism and doubt in his career.
Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
Draymond, Lacob celebrate Warriors' playoff clinch in hallway

It was all smiles for the Warriors after a thrilling 111-107 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday that featured a 21-point comeback and a 24-4 run to close the game in the fourth quarter and clinch a playoff spot. Draymond Green, unsurprisingly, had an instant video reaction on social...
Warriors star Stephen Curry breaks silence on worrisome injury update

After being ruled out for the rest of the regular season, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry vows to do everything in his power to get back in time for the playoffs. Curry has been out since mid-March after sustaining a foot injury in their game against the Boston Celtics. He suffered the injury after Marcus Smart pinned his foot while diving for a loose ball, forcing the sharpshooter to exit the game and never to return. The Warriors guard missed the team’s next seven games after that, and he is now set to be absent in their remaining five games–including Saturday’s showdown with the Utah Jazz.
Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
Steph hilariously mocked Gobert after Klay 3-pointer

Steph Curry didn't play in the Warriors' thrilling comeback win over the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Saturday night, but he certainly had fun watching from the bench. Despite dealing with a sprained ligament in his left foot, Curry was able to get up off the bench to celebrate whenever the Warriors made a bucket.
Photos: Meet The Wife Of UNC Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is best known for his six NBA championships, but the legendary player won a national title at North Carolina, too. Monday night, North Carolina will look to add another championship to the program’s all-time resume. UNC is set to take on Kansas in Monday night’s NCAA Tournament...
Should Kevin Durant's jersey be retired in OKC, Golden State?

When Kevin Durant retires, the jury will be out regarding which team his legacy will be most associated with. But in Durant's eyes, he should be associated with every team he played for — for the rest of that franchise's history. In an interview with "The Ringer," Durant —...
Why Draymond isn't concerned about Warriors' playoff seeding

With just three games left in the regular season, the Warriors still have plenty to play for when it comes to where they’ll end up in the Western Conference standings after clinching a playoff spot. But if you ask Draymond Green, Golden State’s ultimate playoff seeding is the least...
Draymond finding 3-point confidence gives Dubs new element

SACRAMENTO -- Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. all sported street clothes and were stuck to the sidelines Sunday night at Golden 1 Center on the second night of a back-to-back. Not Draymond Green, though. Draymond played 33 minutes Saturday night in the Warriors' win against the Utah...
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Avoids injury report

Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Remains out of rotation

Aldridge (coach's decision) went unused in Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Hawks. Aldridge was cleared to play March 27 against the Hornets after missing the Nets' preceding nine games with a right hip impingement, but he still has yet to return to the Brooklyn lineup. With four straight games in which he didn't see the court in coach's decisions, Aldridge simply looks to be out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation at the moment. Andre Drummond and Nicolas Claxton look poised to finish the regular season as the Nets' primary centers.
Rangers' Spencer Patton: Left off roster for now

Patton and Greg Holland are not part of the 10-man bullpen crew set to open the season for the Rangers, independent baseball journalist Jeff Wilson reports. It should be noted that Kennedi Landry of MLB.com confirmed only nine relievers ticketed for the roster -- Brett Martin is not on Landry's list. With the Rangers expected to carry 10 relievers while teams can carry a 28-man roster during the month of April, there could be one spot still up for grabs, and Texas manager Chris Woodward also indicated an unnamed member needs an injured list stint. That would leave a potential second spot to be filled. Patton and Holland, a pair of pitchers that the manager earlier mentioned were candidates to save games, could be roster additions.
