Warriors' Klay Thompson: Resting Sunday

After being ruled out for the rest of the regular season, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry vows to do everything in his power to get back in time for the playoffs. Curry has been out since mid-March after sustaining a foot injury in their game against the Boston Celtics. He suffered the injury after Marcus Smart pinned his foot while diving for a loose ball, forcing the sharpshooter to exit the game and never to return. The Warriors guard missed the team’s next seven games after that, and he is now set to be absent in their remaining five games–including Saturday’s showdown with the Utah Jazz.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO