Las Vegas, NV

Jungkook Recovers From COVID, Ready for BTS’ Grammy Performance

By Joe Lynch
 1 day ago

Good news for ARMY ahead of the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony: BTS’ Jungkook has recovered from COVID-19 and will be joining the group for its highly anticipated performance at the 2022 Grammys .

“We would like to inform you that BTS member Jungkook was released from quarantine as of the 2nd (Sat) local time in the United States after being diagnosed with COVID-19,” reads a statement from Big Hit Music on Weverse. “Jungkook has been self-isolating and receiving treatment since the 27th (Sunday), U.S. local time, and according to the quarantine guidelines in the U.S., daily activities are possible from today. During quarantine, he developed a mild sore throat, but has recovered.”

After his symptoms improved, “Jungkook underwent a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 in the United States to join the Grammy Awards schedule. We deeply thank the fans for worrying about the artist’s health.”

The youngest member of the South Korean boy band made headlines last Tuesday (March 29) when it was revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 after the group arrived in Las Vegas for the 2022 Grammys. Jungkook’s diagnosis followed on the heels of the other six members of the septet testing positive for COVID-19 at various points during the past few months.

Fortunately, a speedy recovery means Jungkook will be present at the ceremony, where BTS is scheduled to perform and nominated for best pop duo/group performance for their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Butter.”

In addition to the Grammys, BTS is slated to headline the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15 and 16; an in-person live broadcast event  LIVE PLAY in LAS VEGAS will be held at nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena for all four shows. The concert will also be streamed online on the last day of the tour on April 16.

