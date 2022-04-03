ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bianca Belair Wins, Toni Storm AEW Debut, Rousey vs. Flair | Demo Divas

By Fightful Overbooked
Fightful
Fightful
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Haley (@Haleyannee) and Kiley Fuller (@fuller_kiley) discuss Bianca Belair's...

www.fightful.com

Fightful
Fightful

PWMania

Video: Roman Reigns Defeats Brock Lesnar In The WrestleMania 38 Main Event

Roman Reigns is your new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The main event of WrestleMania 38 Night Two saw Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar in a brutal Winner Takes All Title Unification bout. This is the first time the company has unified the WWE Universal Title and the WWE Title. Lesnar won...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

SmackDown Women’s Title Match Ends In Controversy At WrestleMania 38

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey made history when they main evented WrestleMania 35, but in the end it was Becky who walked out with both the Raw Women’s Championship and the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Ronda Rousey took some time away from WWE following the big main...
WWE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Rousey
Person
Toni Storm
Person
Owen Hart
Person
Charlotte Flair
stillrealtous.com

Big Title Change Takes Place At WrestleMania 38

Last year Becky Lynch made her surprise return during the SummerSlam pay-per-view, and she became a champion once again when she defeated Bianca Belair in an impromptu title match. Becky Lynch has been holding the belt since SummerSlam, and Bianca Belair has been trying to make her way back into...
WWE
PWMania

Video: Bianca Belair Wins RAW Women’s Championship At WrestleMania

Bianca Belair is your new WWE RAW Women’s Champion. Tonight’s WrestleMania 38 Night One event saw Belair defeat Becky Lynch to become the new champion. This is the first red brand reign for Belair. Lynch became champion on the October 22 SmackDown after a championship exchange with Charlotte Flair, who received the SmackDown Women’s Title. The exchange was done due to the WWE Draft. Lynch had won the blue brand title from Belair at SummerSlam last August, defeating her in a 26 second return match. Lynch held the red brand title for 161 recognized days.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Becky Lynch Says Charlotte and Ronda Match Main Eventing WrestleMania Would Be 'Token Gesture'

Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 against Bianca Belair, a story that's been building ever since last year's SummerSlam. That event delivers a major shock as Lynch returned and defeated Belair in a heel-like move in around 30 seconds. Ever since they've been going back and forth and keeping the feud alive and now it all leads to this match. In a new interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Lynch was asked how she feels about Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey's match going on after their match, and regardless of where on the card they end up, Lynch doesn't feel like it will stack up to her match. And if it's the main event, she feels it will only be a token gesture.
WWE
#Combat
stillrealtous.com

Interesting Name Quits WWE Following WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and there’s no question that the two night event gave fans plenty to talk about. While the wrestling world is still processing the events that took place at WrestleMania it seems that one of WWE’s producers has left the company.
WWE
411mania.com

Triple H Returns to WWE NXT at Stand & Deliver, Embraces Tommaso Ciampa (Video)

– It was a disappointing loss today for Tommaso Ciampa at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022. Tony D’Angelo beat Ciampa in their one-on-one match. However, Ciampa was consoled following the matchup by a returning Triple H, who made an appearance during today’s live Peacock broadcast. Ciampa appeared...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Big Name Signs With AEW

You never know what could happen in the world of professional wrestling as Tony Khan announced a few weeks ago that he had purchased Ring Of Honor. On Friday night the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view aired live, and it was the first ROH pay-per-view of the Tony Khan era.
WWE
Fightful

The Miz Turns On Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre Slices Through The Ropes, And More | WWE Fight Size

Here is your post-WrestleMania 38 fight size update for Saturday, April 2, 2022. - The opening match of the night saw The Usos retain the SmackDown Tag Team Titles over Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. During the bout, Boogs went down with an injury and was carried to the back after the bell. It was later revealed that he has a torn quad and the patellar tendon will require surgery. Click here to learn more.
WWE
Fightful

Mikey Rukus ‘Absolutely’ Wants To Do More Live Concerts; Has Worked On AEW Game Since June 2021

Mikey Rukus talks about hopes for future AEW Music concerts and working on the upcoming console video game. Mikey Ruksu recently put on the first-ever AEW music concert before the Revolution pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida. Now, Mikey tells Sean Ross Sapp that he absolutely wants to do more of them and there have been brief discussions regarding the next upcoming pay-per-view weekend, Memorial Day weekend for Double or Nothing in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MUSIC
Fightful

Special Entrance For Drew McIntyre Apparently Cut From WrestleMania 38 Saturday

Drew McIntyre apparently had a special entrance cut from his WrestleMania 38 moment. Drew McIntyre participated in the second match on WrestleMania 38 Saturday against Happy Corbin. In that match, he would become the first person to ever kick out of the End of Days finisher. it was another great moment for McIntyre who spent the last two years competing for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. However, part of the pageantry of WrestleMania is special entrances for superstars.
WWE
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

