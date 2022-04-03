Sheriff Brown, Bye Corona Bye big winners on final weekend of horse racing at Sunland Park

The final weekend of horse racing at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino featured top thoroughbreds and quarter horses. Here is a look at the key races.

West Texas Futurity

On Sunday, Bye Corona Bye won the 62nd running of the Grade II, 300-yard West Texas Futurity for 2-year-old quarter horses.

Bye Corona Bye, the Texas-bred son of Ivory James, started strong and rolled to an easy win in a time of :14.95 seconds. Bye Corona Bye was the 3-1 morning-line favorite.

"He's got great speed," winning jockey Juan Pulido said. "He broke so fast and never let up. I rode him in the trials for this race and he improved in this race. He has been trained well and his speed will give him a chance in lots of big races."

Pulido said Bye Corona Bye could be a major factor this summer at Ruidoso Downs Race Track & Casino, home of the quarter horse racing Triple Crown for 2-year-olds.

"If he keeps improving, I think he has a chance to do some great things in Ruidoso this summer," Pulido said.

Bye Corona Bye is trained by Josue Ponce and is owned by Carlos Ponce. Blood N Pepper was second and Kj Bootscootin Jess was second.

• In the 300-yard New Mexican Spring Futurity for New Mexico-bred 2-year-old quarter horses Jesses Wish was first in a time of :15.07 seconds. The winning trainer was James J. Gonzales III and the winning jockey was Mario Delgado. Cruzin for Chicks was second and Major Game was third.

• In the 300-yard, West Texas Juvenile, which was for the horses which did not qualify for the West Texas Futurity, Apollitical Jet won in a time of :15.33 seconds for trainer Eric Valenzuela and jockey Sergio Becerra, Jr. Lake Havasu was second and Go Diego was third.

Sunland Park Handicap

On Saturday, Sheriff Brown came from well off the pace to win the 61st running of the 1 1/8th miles, $100,000 Sunland Park Handicap.

Mine That Star and Zestful, two of the betting favorites in the race, set a hot pace early and were well in front of the rest of the nine-horse field, but down the stretch the pair tired and Sheriff Brown took advantage.

Sheriff Brown, who left the starting gate at odds of 5-1, was on the outside of Mine That Star and Zestful in the final stretch and in the final furlong, he passed them to win for a 1 1/2 length win in a time of 1:49.37.

"I love that horse, been working him in the morning and he's a good horse," said jockey Luis A. Fuentes, of El Paso. "It was a nice win. I was on him in a race last time and I just needed to know him a little more. I thought we might have been too far back, but once I asked him to go, he went. The horses up front stopped and he finished strong."

Zestful held on for second and Mine That Star was third.

Sheriff Brown has won seven of 25 starts for trainer Todd Fincher and owner Peacock Family Holdings, L.P. (Joseph Peacock, Jr. et al).

