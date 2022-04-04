This week on Trib High School Sports Network: Week of April 4, 2022

Section play is in full force in all of the spring sports this week.

Weather permitting, Trib HSSN will have video and audio coverage of WPIAL baseball and softball. Weather is not a factor in our coverage of WPIAL boys volleyball and WPIAL boys and girls lacrosse.

Plus, we continue our “Salute to the Champions” with three new Rebel Yell podcasts.

Monday, April 4

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Hempfield at Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Riverside at Neshannock at 4:15 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Hopewell at Mohawk at 4 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: West Greene at Mapletown at 4:15 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Penn Hills at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Ringgold at Laurel Highlands at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Frazier at Charleroi at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Video Stream: Deer Lakes at North Catholic at 7:15 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, April 5

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Another “Salute to the Champions”’ interview on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: McGuffey at Charleroi at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Peters Township at Connellsville at 4 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Hampton at Penn Hills at 4 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Greensburg Salem at Uniontown at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Video Stream: Trinity at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse – North Hills at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, April 6

WPIAL Softball – Hampton at Shaler at 4 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, April 7

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Serra Catholic at South Allegheny at 3:45 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Video Stream: Ambridge at North Catholic at 7:15 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Butler at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Lacrosse – Fox Chapel at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, April 8

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Another “Salute to the Champions” interview on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Carmichaels at Frazier at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Mapletown at West Greene at 4 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Hempfield at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – North Hills at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, April 9

No broadcasts