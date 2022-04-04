ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

This week on Trib High School Sports Network: Week of April 4, 2022

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rMixs_0eyH37Fu00

Section play is in full force in all of the spring sports this week.

Weather permitting, Trib HSSN will have video and audio coverage of WPIAL baseball and softball. Weather is not a factor in our coverage of WPIAL boys volleyball and WPIAL boys and girls lacrosse.

Plus, we continue our “Salute to the Champions” with three new Rebel Yell podcasts.

Monday, April 4

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Hempfield at Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Riverside at Neshannock at 4:15 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Hopewell at Mohawk at 4 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: West Greene at Mapletown at 4:15 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Penn Hills at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Ringgold at Laurel Highlands at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Frazier at Charleroi at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Video Stream: Deer Lakes at North Catholic at 7:15 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, April 5

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Another “Salute to the Champions”’ interview on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: McGuffey at Charleroi at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Peters Township at Connellsville at 4 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Hampton at Penn Hills at 4 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Greensburg Salem at Uniontown at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Video Stream: Trinity at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse – North Hills at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, April 6

WPIAL Softball – Hampton at Shaler at 4 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, April 7

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Serra Catholic at South Allegheny at 3:45 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Video Stream: Ambridge at North Catholic at 7:15 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Butler at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Lacrosse – Fox Chapel at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, April 8

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Another “Salute to the Champions” interview on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Carmichaels at Frazier at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Mapletown at West Greene at 4 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Hempfield at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – North Hills at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, April 9

No broadcasts

Comments / 0

Related
Tribune-Review

2022 TribLive HSSN Girls Basketball All-Stars | Terrific 10

This season marked the end of an era for some WPIAL girls basketball programs or maybe just the beginning for others. Among them, Chartiers Valley says goodbye to a talented senior class that lost just seven games in four years. They were among four WPIAL girls teams to reach the state finals this winter, but that’s nothing new for the Colts. The only time CV didn’t reach Hershey was when the 2020 tournament has canceled in the early days of the pandemic.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 6, 2022

Bentworth at Frazier, ppd. Shady Side Academy at Jeannette, ppd. Montour at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m. Ambridge at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m. Avonworth at South Park, 7:30 p.m. McGuffey at Charleroi, 4 p.m. Class 2A. Section 1. Washington at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m. Section 4. Fort Cherry at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
City
Riverside, PA
City
Hopewell, PA
City
Charleroi, PA
City
Butler, PA
City
Penn Hills, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Allegheny County, PA
Education
City
Uniontown, PA
City
Ambridge, PA
City
Connellsville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
County
Allegheny County, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for April 6, 2022: Knoch rallies for extra-inning win

Angelo DeLeonardis hit an RBI single and Eli Sutton followed with a run-scoring double in the top of the eighth as Knoch rallied for a 9-8 victory over Highlands in Section 1-4A baseball Thursday. Highlands loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the eightht, but Jacob Stallsmith...
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN State Baseball Rankings for April 6, 2022

Spring has sprung as trees and flowers blossom, the mercury is (slowly) rising, and we have the return of the weekly Trib HSSN state baseball rankings. Before we debut the top five in each class here in the early stages of the 2022 season, a reminder of the defending PIAA champions who finished at No. 1 a year ago: LaSalle College in 6A, Bethel Park in 5A, New Castle in 4A, Tyrone is 3A, Schuylkill Haven in 2A and Halifax in Class A.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Sports#Fox Sports#Highschoolsports#Hssn#Rebel Yell#Wpial Baseball#Wmbs#Wpial Softball
Valley News Dispatch

Burrell’s Armstrong guides young, determined squad

Katie Armstrong’s freshman softball season was over before it got a chance to get going. The now-Burrell junior was in the running for varsity starting time in the pitcher’s circle with Kylie Karns, a freshman pitcher this spring at Mt. Aloysius, and things went well in her scrimmage debut against Shaler.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Franklin Regional baseball team avenges Monday’s loss to Penn-Trafford

Defending WPIAL baseball champion Franklin Regional was a little miffed after losing its Section 1-5A opener. It showed in the rematch with previously unbeaten Penn-Trafford. The Panthers pushed back. They came out swinging, limited the Warriors offense and earned a series split with a 5-0 victory Tuesday in light rain...
Tribune-Review

Lacrosse officials demand pay increase in disruptive dispute with WPIAL schools

A number of Western Pennsylvania boys lacrosse officials are taking a timeout from working varsity games unless WPIAL schools give them a pay raise. The Allegheny Lacrosse Officials Association this winter requested a $90 rate for working varsity games, but the WPIAL athletic directors association instead approved a $2 raise to $80. As a result, some officials have stopped working varsity games, leaving the WPIAL’s 56 boys teams in a jam.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Shippensburg: Raider Women’s Throwers lead at Metrics

Shippensburg University’s Madisen Kling won the discus for her team Saturday during their track & field meet at the Millersville Metrics. Shippensburg recorded seven performances in throws that satisfied the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) automatic qualifying standards. Kling had a top throw of 132 feet, 3 inches in...
fcfreepress

Ship U : Athlete of the Week

Drew Dailey from Shippensburg University was named Men’s outdoor Track Athlete of the Week by the league office. Dailey shattered his school record in the 800 meters on Saturday at the prestigious 56th Annual Colonial Relays, running 1:49.70 for a second-place finish in the invitational event. It is an improvement of more than a second from his previous best. Dailey’s NCAA-provisional qualifier currently slots him fifth on the NCAA Division II leaderboard for the event.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
374
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy