Two people killed in head-on crash on U.S. 74 in Mooresboro

An older man and a teenager were killed Friday night in a head-on collision.

The incident happened at 11:43 p.m. on U.S. 74 in Mooresboro near where the U.S. 74 Bypass is being constructed.

According to the N.C. Highway Patrol, Robert Ward, 76, of Morganton, was driving alone in a Ford Crown Victoria, travelling east in the westbound lanes.

Ward collided head on with 19-year-old Autumn Johnson of Mooresboro. A third vehicle, driven by a 53-year-old woman from Candler, struck the rear of Johnson’s Hyundai but suffered only minor injuries.

Both Ward and Johnson died on impact, according to Trooper V. Cruz with the Highway Patrol.

