ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New York is debating bringing back cash bail

By Jon Campbell
WAMU
 2 days ago

New York policymakers are facing pressure to...

wamu.org

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Gov. Hochul proposes changes to New York’s bail law

ALBANY, N.Y. (PIX11) — New York conservatives and liberals have both sounded off against Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed changes to the state’s bail law, with some liberals saying the law should remain the way it is and some conservatives saying the governor’s reforms don’t go far enough. “What I saw in that plan should scare […]
ALBANY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Leaked document shows 10-point plan to alter New York’s bail reform laws

Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing a 10-point plan to change New York’s bail reform laws, which includes giving judges more authority to set bail for repeat offenders. If the plan is approved, judges will be able to set bail for repeat offenders charged with serious crimes, including gun-related cases not under the scope of current bail reform laws, according to a state government document leaked to the New York Post.
POLITICS
The Center Square

New York governor defends bail reform policy, battle against crime

(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is getting hit from all sides after her plan for reforming bail policies and battling crime has become public. The Democratic governor, who succeeded former Gov. Andrew Cuomo last August and is running for a full term this year, outlined a 10-point proposal the New York Post reported last week. Hochul’s reforms would allow judges to use criminal history and other factors in cases involving serious felonies. It also would make repeat offenders potentially subject to posting bail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Campbell
inputmag.com

Amazon paid anti-union consultants $3K per day

Amazon is terrified of workers’ recent unionization efforts, and is willing to open up their wallets to derail growing labor momentum. According to recent financial filings with the U.S. Department of Labor and detailed by The Huffington Post, the world’s third largest company spent roughly $4.3 million last year on consultants dedicated solely to union busting in warehouse locations like Bessemer, Alabama, and Staten Island, New York. In some cases, Amazon’s hired help were paid upwards of $3,200 per day.
BESSEMER, AL
The Verge

Workers at another NYC Amazon warehouse now have a union election date

Workers at Amazon’s LDJ5 facility in Staten Island in New York City will be voting on whether to unionize with the Amazon Labor Union starting April 25th, according to a report from CNBC. It’s the second Staten Island Amazon warehouse to have a union election scheduled; workers at the company’s JFK8 facility — also seeking to be represented by the ALU— will begin voting on March 25th.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Bail#Wnyc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Field & Stream

New York’s DEC Aims To Bring America Shad Back to the Hudson River

The story of American shad in the Hudson River is one of environmental tragedy and diminishing returns. As Riverkeeper’s aquatic ecologist and Senior Habitat Restoration Manager George Jackman told the Albany Times Union, “There was once a nearly infinite number of fish in the Hudson River … what we have today are just shadows.” But, this month, New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation has released a draft plan that aims for a shad renaissance.
HUDSON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy