ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Walker Kessler's Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award comes at time of reflection

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 1 day ago

NEW ORLEANS — Father and son remember the fateful first-grade basketball game for different reasons.

A few days before Auburn's Walker Kessler was named Naismith Defensive Player of the Year , his parents were reminiscing with him. His dad, Chad Kessler, brought up the first moment he knew Walker had a gift on the basketball court.

It started with a bad pass. A kid on the other team intercepted Walker at midcourt and coasted toward a layup.

Coaching from the sideline, Chad watched a furious Walker turn in pursuit, jump off one leg and swat the shot out of bounds.

"I called my dad to tell him," Chad said. "It was an advanced level play. The timing and how ferocious it was, and how intense — that he really cared that much, because the kid had stolen his pass. It just made him so mad. He wasn't going to let him score."

HONORED: Auburn basketball’s Walker Kessler wins Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award

NEXT STEP: Why Auburn basketball center Walker Kessler is entering NBA draft

That was the unfiltered Kessler of old. Over the years, from Atlanta to North Carolina, now from Auburn to the NBA, his mission was maturation. He didn't want to completely extinguish the inner fire that can yield moments as memorable as that LeBron-esque chase-down block. In fact, one college coach told him in high school that all the greatest athletes are hard on themselves. But Kessler needed balance: He got so visibly angry at himself that one mistake often snowballed.

"I've always told him it was his Achilles heel," his mom, Andrea, said.

When his parents reminded him of his first great swat, another side of Kessler responded: the witty, dry-humored side.

"Well let me tell you what I remember about that game," he told his parents.

Chad called a timeout and directed his 6-year-old players in the huddle not to attempt 3-pointers. On the first possession out of the timeout, Walker air-balled one.

"He jacked up a 30-footer," Chad recalls now with a laugh.

Their different memories from that game reflect two sides of Walker Kessler. As he accepts national awards and enters the NBA draft at 20 years old , both characteristics seem equally vital to his success. The Auburn center, whose 4.5 blocked shots per game made Defensive Player of the Year a reality, accepted his prize with off-the-cuff humor, then reflected on his Auburn career with measured maturity.

"Being close to home, close to family, close to loved ones and playing for a coaching staff that believed in me, it was so much joy in my life," Kessler told the Montgomery Advertiser. "And it really made my life so much better."

The Kesslers' information-gathering has led them to believe that first-round projections are accurate. Coach Bruce Pearl was a guiding force — if the second round was more likely, perhaps staying would have been wiser. But Kessler is positioned so well thanks largely to his one year at Auburn.

The former five-star recruit started college at North Carolina, where he was told not to leave his feet. When Kessler transferred to Auburn, coaches Bruce and Steven Pearl made him feel comfortable blocking shots, using the gift his dad spotted so long ago.

SCIENCE OF SHOT BLOCKING: What's it like to get swatted by Auburn basketball’s Walker Kessler? Let me tell you | Durando

KESSLER'S RECRUITMENT: After a losing season, Auburn basketball recruited a new roster on Zoom. How it landed each player

They also challenged Kessler's self-effacing tendencies. Auburn assistant Steven Pearl remembers recruiting Kessler for the first time and witnessing the anger after every missed shot.

"It's always been a thing," Kessler said. "I care a lot. I want to win more than anything. I think that's why I'm so successful, but it does have its downfalls because I'm so hard on myself. But Coach Steven and Bruce talk to me about it. They've really helped me through it. They've helped me so much this year, put so much confidence in me."

So Kessler aptly started his acceptance speech Sunday with a winking tribute to the head coach: When Kessler had a bad day in his first practice at Auburn, Bruce Pearl called Chad to quip, "I think he's going to be a defensive liability." Kessler made sure to end his morning in New Orleans with Pearl, too, telling the coach he loves him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BxV20_0eyH2cNH00

Kessler's parents tried convincing Walker to prepare a speech, but he's always been at his best when ad-libbing. When he was 5, he was asked what he wanted to be when he grew up. "I think I want to be a scientist," Walker told his dad, "and figure out who killed Abraham Lincoln." It made Chad laugh. "What," Walker continued, "is he not dead yet?"

The family laughed Sunday in New Orleans as they recalled those fond memories. The Naismith award ceremony marked a time of reflection for Kessler and a culmination of what he accomplished at Auburn — yes, the soaring draft stock, but mostly that maturation. "It's a work in progress," Andrea said. "But he's improved so much."

The most striking memory was the block that started it all.

"I didn't see another sign of greatness for years," Chad said. "A year would go by, two years go by, I'm like, I haven't (seen) anything close to what I saw that day."

Then came Auburn.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Walker Kessler's Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award comes at time of reflection

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Bronny James' Impressive AAU Debut Goes Viral: "He's Definitely Ready To Take Over The Kingdom."

Bronny James is a youngster that every NBA fan keeps an eye on with some interest. With LeBron recently revealing that he will move to whatever team drafts Bronny to play alongside his son, where Bronny goes in the draft will be influenced by that. However, his level of play will ultimately be the deciding factor and on his AAU debut, the younger James gave an excellent account of himself.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Atlanta, LA
Auburn, AL
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Alabama Basketball
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
On3.com

Women's college basketball insider paints grim outlook on Paige Bueckers after Final Four win

The UConn Huskies women’s basketball team is onto the National Championship following Friday night’s 63-58 victory over Stanford in the Final Four. Now, the Huskies face off against South Carolina in the title game on Sunday. When UConn goes up against South Carolina with a championship on the line, it will be doing so with star Paige Bueckers at less than full strength.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Bruce Pearl
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Has Message For NFL Teams After Workout

On Saturday, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh conducted a 15-minute workout with Colin Kaepernick during halftime of Michigan’s spring game in Ann Arbor. After showing off his arm talent in The Big House, Kaepernick shared a message to any NFL team with an eye on his attempted comeback. “More...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Naismith Defensive#Lebron Esque
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of UNC Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is best known for his six NBA championships, but the legendary player won a national title at North Carolina, too. Monday night, North Carolina will look to add another championship to the program’s all-time resume. UNC is set to take on Kansas in Monday night’s NCAA Tournament...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

5 Biggest Halftime Leads In National Title Game History

North Carolina went on a late run to build a 40-25 halftime lead over top-seeded Kansas. The surprisingly one-sided start is one of the most lopsided beginnings in the history of the men’s NCAA tournament. According to David Worlock, NCAA Director of Media Coordination/Statistics, only three title clashes have...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Mark Emmert refers to KU basketball as "The Kansas City Jayhawks" after NCAA championship win

Minutes after Kansas basketball took down North Carolina to win the 2022 NCAA Tournament championship, the Jayhawk players and coaches took to the stage on the court to hoist the trophy. Moments before, though, NCAA President Mark Emmert addressed the crowd. "This fanbase is extraordinary. We're so excited for you. Here to present the...
KANSAS CITY, KS
ESPN

Auburn Tigers star big man Walker Kessler to enter NBA draft

Walker Kessler will enter the 2022 NBA draft and forgo his remaining college eligibility by hiring an agent, he told ESPN on Sunday. "I am fully committed to the NBA draft," Kessler said. "I am not planning on returning to college." Kessler, ESPN's No. 24 prospect, was awarded both Naismith...
NBA
numberfire.com

Jalen Suggs (ankle) questionable for Magic's Tuesday tilt

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (ankle bruise) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Suggs is dealing with a bone bruise in his ankle and hasn't played since March 15th as he recovers. The fifth overall pick of the 2021/22 NBA Draft started in 43 of his 46...
NBA
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy