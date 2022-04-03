Walker Kessler's Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award comes at time of reflection

NEW ORLEANS — Father and son remember the fateful first-grade basketball game for different reasons.

A few days before Auburn's Walker Kessler was named Naismith Defensive Player of the Year , his parents were reminiscing with him. His dad, Chad Kessler, brought up the first moment he knew Walker had a gift on the basketball court.

It started with a bad pass. A kid on the other team intercepted Walker at midcourt and coasted toward a layup.

Coaching from the sideline, Chad watched a furious Walker turn in pursuit, jump off one leg and swat the shot out of bounds.

"I called my dad to tell him," Chad said. "It was an advanced level play. The timing and how ferocious it was, and how intense — that he really cared that much, because the kid had stolen his pass. It just made him so mad. He wasn't going to let him score."

HONORED: Auburn basketball’s Walker Kessler wins Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award

NEXT STEP: Why Auburn basketball center Walker Kessler is entering NBA draft

That was the unfiltered Kessler of old. Over the years, from Atlanta to North Carolina, now from Auburn to the NBA, his mission was maturation. He didn't want to completely extinguish the inner fire that can yield moments as memorable as that LeBron-esque chase-down block. In fact, one college coach told him in high school that all the greatest athletes are hard on themselves. But Kessler needed balance: He got so visibly angry at himself that one mistake often snowballed.

"I've always told him it was his Achilles heel," his mom, Andrea, said.

When his parents reminded him of his first great swat, another side of Kessler responded: the witty, dry-humored side.

"Well let me tell you what I remember about that game," he told his parents.

Chad called a timeout and directed his 6-year-old players in the huddle not to attempt 3-pointers. On the first possession out of the timeout, Walker air-balled one.

"He jacked up a 30-footer," Chad recalls now with a laugh.

Their different memories from that game reflect two sides of Walker Kessler. As he accepts national awards and enters the NBA draft at 20 years old , both characteristics seem equally vital to his success. The Auburn center, whose 4.5 blocked shots per game made Defensive Player of the Year a reality, accepted his prize with off-the-cuff humor, then reflected on his Auburn career with measured maturity.

"Being close to home, close to family, close to loved ones and playing for a coaching staff that believed in me, it was so much joy in my life," Kessler told the Montgomery Advertiser. "And it really made my life so much better."

The Kesslers' information-gathering has led them to believe that first-round projections are accurate. Coach Bruce Pearl was a guiding force — if the second round was more likely, perhaps staying would have been wiser. But Kessler is positioned so well thanks largely to his one year at Auburn.

The former five-star recruit started college at North Carolina, where he was told not to leave his feet. When Kessler transferred to Auburn, coaches Bruce and Steven Pearl made him feel comfortable blocking shots, using the gift his dad spotted so long ago.

SCIENCE OF SHOT BLOCKING: What's it like to get swatted by Auburn basketball’s Walker Kessler? Let me tell you | Durando

KESSLER'S RECRUITMENT: After a losing season, Auburn basketball recruited a new roster on Zoom. How it landed each player

They also challenged Kessler's self-effacing tendencies. Auburn assistant Steven Pearl remembers recruiting Kessler for the first time and witnessing the anger after every missed shot.

"It's always been a thing," Kessler said. "I care a lot. I want to win more than anything. I think that's why I'm so successful, but it does have its downfalls because I'm so hard on myself. But Coach Steven and Bruce talk to me about it. They've really helped me through it. They've helped me so much this year, put so much confidence in me."

So Kessler aptly started his acceptance speech Sunday with a winking tribute to the head coach: When Kessler had a bad day in his first practice at Auburn, Bruce Pearl called Chad to quip, "I think he's going to be a defensive liability." Kessler made sure to end his morning in New Orleans with Pearl, too, telling the coach he loves him.

Kessler's parents tried convincing Walker to prepare a speech, but he's always been at his best when ad-libbing. When he was 5, he was asked what he wanted to be when he grew up. "I think I want to be a scientist," Walker told his dad, "and figure out who killed Abraham Lincoln." It made Chad laugh. "What," Walker continued, "is he not dead yet?"

The family laughed Sunday in New Orleans as they recalled those fond memories. The Naismith award ceremony marked a time of reflection for Kessler and a culmination of what he accomplished at Auburn — yes, the soaring draft stock, but mostly that maturation. "It's a work in progress," Andrea said. "But he's improved so much."

The most striking memory was the block that started it all.

"I didn't see another sign of greatness for years," Chad said. "A year would go by, two years go by, I'm like, I haven't (seen) anything close to what I saw that day."

Then came Auburn.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Walker Kessler's Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award comes at time of reflection