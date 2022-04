It’s unknown whether Jane Carr and Milton C. Long ever crossed paths on the streets of Springfield or during their final hours aboard the RMS Titanic. Carr, a farmer’s daughter, emigrated here in May 1889 from County Sligo, Ireland, at the age of 22 and remained here for the next two decades, employed as a cook and domestic in Springfield and later at the Chicopee Falls Hotel. Carr worked to raise money so her extended family could come to America.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO