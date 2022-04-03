Students Honored for Academics, Athletics, Clubs at Annual Awards Day Ceremony

WARDELL, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Southwest Virginia Community College honored students at annual Awards Day ceremony.

Each year, beginning in 2019, faculty nominate students for academic excellence in their various programs of study as well as exemplary participation, leadership, or service in college clubs and organizations. Workforce students are also honored for their work while earning credentials and, for the first time, athletes were honored for their achievements. The Student Government Association (SGA) also select their top faculty and staff to honor on behalf of the student body.

The student awards include:

Outstanding Achievement – Recognizes students who show outstanding exceptional improvement, growth, commitment or learning development in an academic subject.

Program Leadership & Service – Recognizes students that demonstrate outstanding leadership and service within their program of study.

Most Earned Program Credentials – Recognizes students that have received the highest number of credentials within their program.

Club Leadership & Initiative – Recognizes club officers or members who have demonstrated motivation, initiative or leadership within a club or organization.

Dean’s Award – Selected by the academic division dean for academic achievement.

This year’s award recipients are as follows:

For the Business, Engineering, and Industrial Technology division:

Outstanding Achievement

Software Engineering, Logan Ashby

HVAC Certificate, Benjamin Ball

Automotive Technologies, Mckenzie Brewster

Information Systems Technology, Noah Brewster

Welding, Avery Chaffin

Engineering Freshman of the Year, Liyah French

Cybersecurity Career Study Certificate, Dakota Honaker

Business Administration, Matthew Powers

Welding, Hunter Ritchie

Precision Machining Career Study Certificate, John Smith Jr.

Engineering Sophomore of the Year, Joshua Thiel

Advanced Precision Machining Career Study Certificate, Matthew Tignor

Medical Coding, Madeline White

Accounting, Taylor Wilson

Program Leadership & Service

Welding, Avery Chaffin

Advanced Precision Machining Career Study Certificate, Michael Cruey

Precision Machining Career Study Certificate, Justin Wright

Most Earned Program Credentials

Advanced Precision Machining Career Study Certificate, Aaron Vanhoozier

Dean’s Award

Business Administration, Matthew Powers

For the Health Technologies division:

Outstanding Achievement

Human Anatomy & Physiology, Jessey Ball

Nursing , Tausa Fuller

Nursing, Emily Roller

Biology, Andrea Smith

Most Earned Program Credentials

Nursing, Chessis Billips

Nursing, Huong “Lisa” Nguyen

Dean’s Award

Radiology Technology, Calvin Guertler

Nursing, Huong “Lisa” Nguyen

For the Arts & Sciences division:

Outstanding Achievement

English, Mitchell Bostwick

American Literature, Hannah Boyd

Administration of Justice – 1st Year, Atlee Dean

Agribusiness, Isabel Gilbert

Administration of Justice – 2nd Year, Logan Goss

Agribusiness, Anthony King

Human Services, Lora Presley

Agribusiness, Connor Snead

Public Speaking, Vanessa Uwase

Psychology, Abigail Young

Program Leadership & Service

Agribusiness, Isabel Gilbert

Administration of Justice, Trinity Terry

For the Workforce and Continuing Education division:

Outstanding Achievement

Commercial Driver’s License, Donnie McGhee

AWS Welding, Richard Silcox

Most Earned Program Credentials

NCCER Core, NCCER Plumbing, NCCER Carpentry, NCCER Masonry, Jonathan Hurley

Dean’s Award

Pharmacy Technician, Mark Trenthem

For the Athletics department:

Basketball

All Region – Second Team, Brennan Howard

All Region – Second Team, Liyah French

All Region – Third Team, Saveon Falls

Volleyball

All Region – Second Team, Alexa Fiser

All Region – Second Team, Anneliese White

All Region – First Team, Ann Frisk

Awards for campus Clubs and Organizations went to:

Club Leadership & Initiative

The Game Room Club, Samuel Amos

Student Government Association, Samuel Amos

Student Government Association, Savanna Busick

Nursing Club, Leigh Ann Horn

Nursing Club, Abigail Jones

Nursing Club, Aaron Steele

Student Government Association, Skylar Vance

Student Government Association, Anneliese White

Student Government Association, William Whited

Strategic Planning Committee, Megan Young

Honors Participation

Honors, Hannah Carter

Honors, Isabel Gilbert

Honors, Elisabeth Hale

Honors, Lauren Lester

Honors, SarahBeth Rose

Honors, Sara Siebenhaar

Honors, Joshua Thiel

Honors, William Whited

Program Leadership & Service

Honors, Logan Ashby

The Student Government Association presented the following awards to faculty and staff: