ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Students Honored for Academics, Athletics, Clubs at Annual Awards Day Ceremony

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yY2OY_0eyH1t1l00

WARDELL, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Southwest Virginia Community College honored students at annual Awards Day ceremony.

Each year, beginning in 2019, faculty nominate students for academic excellence in their various programs of study as well as exemplary participation, leadership, or service in college clubs and organizations. Workforce students are also honored for their work while earning credentials and, for the first time, athletes were honored for their achievements. The Student Government Association (SGA) also select their top faculty and staff to honor on behalf of the student body.

The student awards include:

  • Outstanding Achievement – Recognizes students who show outstanding exceptional improvement, growth, commitment or learning development in an academic subject.
  • Program Leadership & Service – Recognizes students that demonstrate outstanding leadership and service within their program of study.
  • Most Earned Program Credentials – Recognizes students that have received the highest number of credentials within their program.
  • Club Leadership & Initiative – Recognizes club officers or members who have demonstrated motivation, initiative or leadership within a club or organization.
  • Dean’s Award – Selected by the academic division dean for academic achievement.

This year’s award recipients are as follows:

For the Business, Engineering, and Industrial Technology division:

Outstanding Achievement

  • Software Engineering, Logan Ashby
  • HVAC Certificate, Benjamin Ball
  • Automotive Technologies, Mckenzie Brewster
  • Information Systems Technology, Noah Brewster
  • Welding, Avery Chaffin
  • Engineering Freshman of the Year, Liyah French
  • Cybersecurity Career Study Certificate, Dakota Honaker
  • Business Administration, Matthew Powers
  • Welding, Hunter Ritchie
  • Precision Machining Career Study Certificate, John Smith Jr.
  • Engineering Sophomore of the Year, Joshua Thiel
  • Advanced Precision Machining Career Study Certificate, Matthew Tignor
  • Medical Coding, Madeline White
  • Accounting, Taylor Wilson

Program Leadership & Service

  • Welding, Avery Chaffin
  • Advanced Precision Machining Career Study Certificate, Michael Cruey
  • Precision Machining Career Study Certificate, Justin Wright

Most Earned Program Credentials

  • Advanced Precision Machining Career Study Certificate, Aaron Vanhoozier

Dean’s Award

  • Business Administration, Matthew Powers

For the Health Technologies division:

Outstanding Achievement

  • Human Anatomy & Physiology, Jessey Ball
  • Nursing , Tausa Fuller
  • Nursing, Emily Roller
  • Biology, Andrea Smith

Most Earned Program Credentials

  • Nursing, Chessis Billips
  • Nursing, Huong “Lisa” Nguyen

Dean’s Award

  • Radiology Technology, Calvin Guertler
  • Nursing, Huong “Lisa” Nguyen

For the Arts & Sciences division:

Outstanding Achievement

  • English, Mitchell Bostwick
  • American Literature, Hannah Boyd
  • Administration of Justice – 1st Year, Atlee Dean
  • Agribusiness, Isabel Gilbert
  • Administration of Justice – 2nd Year, Logan Goss
  • Agribusiness, Anthony King
  • Human Services, Lora Presley
  • Agribusiness, Connor Snead
  • Public Speaking, Vanessa Uwase
  • Psychology, Abigail Young

Program Leadership & Service

  • Agribusiness, Isabel Gilbert
  • Administration of Justice, Trinity Terry

For the Workforce and Continuing Education division:

Outstanding Achievement

  • Commercial Driver’s License, Donnie McGhee
  • AWS Welding, Richard Silcox

Most Earned Program Credentials

  • NCCER Core, NCCER Plumbing, NCCER Carpentry, NCCER Masonry, Jonathan Hurley

Dean’s Award

  • Pharmacy Technician, Mark Trenthem

For the Athletics department:

Basketball

  • All Region – Second Team, Brennan Howard
  • All Region – Second Team, Liyah French
  • All Region – Third Team, Saveon Falls

Volleyball

  • All Region – Second Team, Alexa Fiser
  • All Region – Second Team, Anneliese White
  • All Region – First Team, Ann Frisk

Awards for campus Clubs and Organizations went to:

Club Leadership & Initiative

  • The Game Room Club, Samuel Amos
  • Student Government Association, Samuel Amos
  • Student Government Association, Savanna Busick
  • Nursing Club, Leigh Ann Horn
  • Nursing Club, Abigail Jones
  • Nursing Club, Aaron Steele
  • Student Government Association, Skylar Vance
  • Student Government Association, Anneliese White
  • Student Government Association, William Whited
  • Strategic Planning Committee, Megan Young

Honors Participation

  • Honors, Hannah Carter
  • Honors, Isabel Gilbert
  • Honors, Elisabeth Hale
  • Honors, Lauren Lester
  • Honors, SarahBeth Rose
  • Honors, Sara Siebenhaar
  • Honors, Joshua Thiel
  • Honors, William Whited

Program Leadership & Service

  • Honors, Logan Ashby

The Student Government Association presented the following awards to faculty and staff:

  • Outstanding Faculty Advisor, Jacob Richardson
  • Outstanding Instructor, Kevin Stilwell
  • Outstanding Student Service, Joe Magee
  • Outstanding Student Success Advisor, Christopher Hess

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Lootpress
Lootpress

13K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow Lootpress and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Salina Post

Local, area students earn academic honors at Wichita State

WICHITA - Wichita State University recently announced the names of 3,246 students who were on the WSU dean's honor roll for fall 2021. To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Student Government#Student Success#Academic Achievement#Wardell#Dean S Award#Industrial Technology
Current Publishing

Athlete of the Week: Fishers High School softball sees success after overcoming vision issues

Fishers High School senior softball player Hannah Abbott’s vision issues started in January 2021. “I had a headache and blind spots in my eyes,” she said. “It affected my everyday life. I couldn’t drive, read or play softball. Not long after, I lost my passion for softball. I would have to sit out of practices some days because I couldn’t see enough to play safely.”
FISHERS, IN
Lootpress

Delegate Presents Grant to Moundsville Girls Softball Association

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, Along with County Commissioner John Gruzinskas recently presented the Moundsville girls softball association with $1,000 to help maintain fields. Reynolds, was able to secure the funds through the Local Economic Development Assistance program, which is funded through legislative appropriation and reserved...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Lootpress

Fairmont State’s Maroon and White Day an opportunity for potential students

MARION COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fairmont State University has announced its annual Maroon and White Day for Spring, 2022. Each year, Fairmont State invites potential attendees to tour its campus and experience all that the university has to offer. These tours are intended to educate guests on various aspects of campus living, including academic and student life, which takes a look at the university’s distinct programs of study, as well as the many extracurricular opportunities offered to students.
FAIRMONT, WV
Voice News

Richmond Education Foundation launches Night at the Races event

The Richmond Education Foundation is off to the races in April, with the debut of a new fundraiser designed to capture the excitement of horse racing. Richmond Education Foundation’s A Night at the Races event will be held on April 30 at Maniaci’s Banquet Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and dining will be available at 6:30 p.m. The banquet center is located at 69227 North Main Street in Richmond.
RICHMOND, MI
Morning Sun

Mid announces Bass Fishing Team

From student clubs and organizations to club-based and varsity athletic teams, Mid Michigan College is committed to providing a wide variety of ways for students to get involved and continue their interests as they pursue their educational goals. In addition to an already impressive list of nearly 30 student teams,...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy