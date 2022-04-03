ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Hope, WV

Spring Music Festival Planned for April 8–9

By Tyler Barker
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Music Department of Appalachian Bible College presents “Peaceable Kingdom,” a Spring Music Festival celebrating the diversity and beauty of God’s animal kingdom. The program also looks forward to a future kingdom when Christ will usher in the prophesied era of peace and prosperity.

Several different ensembles will be performing in the Festival—the College’s English handbell choir, the Chorale, string quartet, youth ensemble, as well as various other solos and ensembles. The Festival will also feature primitive, American folk-art inspired by the paintings of Quaker minister and artist Edward Hicks (1780-1849).

The public is invited to the Spring Music Festival in Anderson Hall: 7:00 PM on Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9. Both evenings will also be streamed at abc.edu/live.

