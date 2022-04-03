ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two Russian soldiers killed, 28 in hospital after being poisoned by Ukrainian civilians: officials

By Rachel Scully
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MH1S5_0eyH15Q200
Tweet

Ukraine’s intelligence agency on Saturday said that two Russian soldiers have died and 28 others were placed in intensive care after being poisoned by Ukrainian civilians.

The Ministry of Defense’s intelligence unit said in a Facebook post on Saturday that civilians in Kharkiv baked poisoned cakes for troops from Russia’s 3rd Motor Rifle Division. Two Russian soldiers died after eating the food and 28 others were taken to intensive care, the agency said.

The condition of the hospitalized soldiers remains unclear.

“Ukrainians are resisting the occupiers by all available means,” the agency said.

The agency also claimed that about 500 more soldiers are in hospital suffering from heavy alcohol poisoning “of unknown origin,” and that the Russian command is writing off these cases as “not combat losses.”

The reported poisonings come after Ukrainian officials said civilians were executed and buried in mass graves in Bucha, officials said.

Reports on Russian casualties in Ukraine vary widely, with Russia reporting some 1,400 deaths, while Western intelligence says losses could be well over 10,000 troops.

Comments / 2

The Hill
The Hill

527K+

Followers

63K+

Posts

398M+

Views

Related
The US Sun

Injured Russian soldiers freeze and appear terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for Putin’s Ukraine invasion

CHILLING footage shows injured Russian soldiers looking terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for their role in Putin's Ukraine invasion. The wounded troops sat silently in a row of wheelchairs while Russian deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin hailed their war efforts. Despite the Colonel-General's enthusiasm, the young soldiers -...
MILITARY
TMZ.com

Russian Soldiers Execute Civilian with His Hands Up

Here's a new low for Vladimir Putin's monstrous minions -- drone footage shows Russian soldiers opening fire on an unarmed civilian as he was attempting to surrender. The video, obtained by a German TV station, shows the Ukrainian man driving down a road when he spots Russian soldiers in a tank. The man pulled over and put his hands in the air but it didn't stop the Russians from executing him.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian Soldiers#Hospital#Ukraine#Ukrainians#The Ministry Of Defense#3rd Motor Rifle Division#Bucha
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'I hope they didn't mean to hurt me': Heartbreaking words of Ukrainian girl, nine, after losing an ARM when she was shot by Russians who machine-gunned her family, killing her father

Surgeons in Kyiv had to amputate a nine-year-old girl's arm to save her life after she was shot while fleeing her home. The girl, known only Sasha, is recovering in hospital. She was fleeing from fighting in the Kyiv suburb of Hostomel with her father, mother and sister last week when the family car was hit by bullets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander warns the US and Israel that they have 'expiration dates' and will 'have to endure the bitter taste of missile strikes if not careful'

The head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a chilling warning to the United States and Israel on Wednesday, telling them they have an 'expiration date' and could face missile threats. Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami addressed troops in Dezful, southwestern Iran, with a message designed to build domestic defiance.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'Putin's former son-in-law has stolen our baby': Socialite wife of Russian oligarch makes astonishing claim that billionaire is hiding their daughter in Moscow

A London-based socialite has made the astonishing claim that her husband, the former son-in-law of Vladimir Putin, has stolen their newborn daughter and is hiding her in Moscow. Zhanna Volkova, a Russian celebrity married to the country's 'youngest billionaire' Kirill Shamalov, says she has been prevented from meeting the baby,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jet2 passengers cheer as woman 'who slapped passengers' and yelled at cabin crew is marched off Manchester airport flight to Turkey after it is diverted to Vienna

Jet2 passengers on a flight from Turkey to Manchester cheered after a violent passenger was led off the flight - which had to be diverted to Vienna. A female passenger on the flight from Manchester to Antalya became unruly around half-way through the scheduled four-and-a-half hour flight on Monday. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

The Hill

527K+
Followers
63K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy