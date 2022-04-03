Wyoming has millions of dollars to help renters. But getting the money to those who need it has proven challenging.

Kassandra Johnson and her family have been struggling to find stable housing since the start of the coronavirus.

Her fiance, who worked for an oil rig company in Glenrock, was laid off in March 2020. At the time, she didn’t have a job.

They moved down to Florida to start over, but rent was too expensive. At the end of 2021, they returned to Casper to live with Johnson’s parents.

In December, Johnson was preapproved for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Congress created the pandemic relief program to help keep people in their homes as the economy faltered.

Johnson’s family couldn’t use ERAP money just yet — they weren’t renters.

Preapproval for assistance was their ticket to housing security. Once Johnson signed a lease, ERAP would pay for their security deposit and first three months of rent.

No one seemed to be biting, though. When she reached out about rentals, the landlords simply said they didn’t take ERAP money for move-in. Or they didn’t reply at all.

And she didn’t have forever — the program had given her a March 15 deadline to find a new home.

***

Wyoming’s ERAP program launched under the Department of Family Services last spring.

It follows an earlier stab at pandemic rental assistance in 2020 led by the Wyoming Community Development Authority. That program issued just $1.7 million to renters before returning the rest to the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon signed ERAP into law in April 2021, and the department started taking applications May 1.

“We really did turn around the program with amazingly fast speed,” Korin Schmidt, the department’s director, said. “The downside is that we probably weren’t as ready as we needed to be in order to handle the load.”

And the regulations guiding the program — handed down by the feds — were too strict. At first, it was hard to get the money to people who needed it, Schmidt said.

Nearly a year later, things have improved. The agency has found its footing, and the federal eligibility requirements have loosened, too. More people than ever are getting help, Schmidt said.

Tenants, landlords, advocates and officials interviewed by the Star-Tribune called ERAP a lifeline.

The program is many things for many people: tenants can use it to move into a new apartment, pay rent and utilities for their current residence or take care of previous housing costs, even if they don’t live there anymore. ERAP provides up to 18 months of relief, though the department can only approve tenants for three months at a time.

As of March 31, it’s doled out $26 million of federal relief money in Wyoming. And that’s just a fraction of what’s available — the department has access to up to $152 million from the U.S. Treasury. For now, it has until 2025 to use it.

Still, the application process is lengthy, confusing and prone to pitfalls, tenants and landlords said, preventing both sides from taking full advantage of the program. They have to hold hands, jump and trust the system works out.

The Department of Family Services fell behind again in the fall, after demand for ERAP grew unexpectedly. At times, simple paperwork mistakes took weeks to resolve, applicants told the Star-Tribune.

Some landlords said applying for ERAP exacerbated their economic troubles, instead of alleviating them.

“It’s taking ERAP so long to pay us that we’re falling behind in our stuff,” a Douglas landlord named Richard said during a March 25 meeting hosted by the Department of Family Services. “Some of my tenants are four months behind in rent because of ERAP. How do we hurry this process a little bit in those situations?”

Others — citing distrust in the system — have opted to sit out on all or part of the program, making it harder for families like Johnson’s to get the help they need.

***

Applying for ERAP was supposed to be easy, said Kim Kantor, ERAP program manager and client advocate at Community Action Partnership of Natrona County. Something you could do on your phone.

Not that it’s rocket science. There’s just a lot of room for mistakes, Kantor said. And she would know — she’s helped dozens of people apply.

The program’s flexibility means applications are a bit more open-ended. How you fill it out depends on who you are and what kind of rental assistance you’re applying for, she said.

It can be hair splitting, a bit like applying for a job. You have to gather, scan and upload the right paperwork, then manually enter a lot of the same information into the application form.

The Department of Family Services partnered with several community organizations around Wyoming to assist tenants and landlords with their ERAP applications. A full list of those organizations and the counties they serve is available on the department’s website .

In general, ERAP is limited to those who make no more than 80% of their county’s median income. That ceiling changes based on how many people live in their household.

In Natrona County, anyone who lives alone and makes $45,400 or less a year could qualify for the program. For two-person households, that limit increases to $51,850. For three-person households, it’s $58,350. (The Department of Housing and Urban Developments calculates each county’s median income and is expected to re-adjust the figures this month.)

Applicants also have to show they’ve lost out on money or weathered major expenses since the start of the pandemic. They could provide a letter verifying unemployment, or copies of hospital bills, for instance.

Other evidence of financial hardship or housing instability counts, too, according to the Department of Family Services’ website. Papers showing the applicant is on Medicaid or food stamps, has overdue utilities bills or is being evicted should work. Those who are homeless might provide a written statement from a social worker that speaks to their situation.

That’s all in addition to paperwork showing who they are, what they make and where they live — ID, proof of income and, if they have one, a copy of their lease.

Landlords participating in ERAP have to fill out applications, too. They have fewer boxes to check than tenants do, but at minimum, they still have to provide proper contact information, ID and the tenant’s lease.

Johnson said she didn’t have trouble with her application. She sat down with her mom to fill it out, and it took approximately 20 to 30 minutes.

Still, community organizations are there to make it easier. People like Kantor can help tenants and landlords fill out applications and review them for mistakes.

And that’s important to ensure the application gets approved as quickly as possible. Easy-to-make errors can cause applications to get stuck in processing, Kantor said — maybe an email or phone number is wrong, or a scanned document is too fuzzy or dark for the Department of Family Services to read it.

***

The ERAP team at the Department of Family Services hosted a virtual town hall for landlords on March 25. More than 150 people participated.

During the one-hour call, staff members reviewed how the program worked, offered tips and fielded questions.

Landlords took to the chat box to voice comments and concerns. Many said their applications were in limbo because of simple mistakes. A landlord named Shawn said he’s been trying to fix a tenant’s paperwork for over a month.

There’s no one reason for the pileup of applications — and that’s partly why tenants and landlords are so frustrated.

For one, applications to ERAP suddenly doubled between the fall and winter.

Exactly why is a matter of speculation, Schmidt, the department’s director, said. Maybe more people heard about the program. Inflation is also driving up the cost of living. Plus, there’s a greater need for housing assistance during winter months, as people spend more money on gas and other utilities.

The agency hired on eight more case workers to manage the load, according to Kristie Arneson, a senior administrator at the Department of Family Services.

As of March 31, the Department of Family Services had 2,556 ERAP applications in review. On average, they’re taking between 35 to 40 days to process, Schmidt said.

At the meeting, landlords also complained of potential loopholes in the program.

If there’s a problem with a tenant’s application, the landlord is stuck until that resident fixes it, they said. When residents don’t follow through on their end, landlords asked, what can we do?

Some just wanted the Department of Family Services to be more communicative. Tenants and landlords can track which stage their applications are in on the agency’s website. But it doesn’t give much more detail than that. If there’s a snag with paperwork, they might not know.

“We receive nothing concerning what the resident needs to do,” another landlord, April, wrote in the chat.

The agency also has a hotline, 1-877-WYO-ERAP, for application-related questions.

But many landlords said it hasn’t been that helpful for them or their tenants. Some reported being on hold for hours — and even when they got through, the staff on the other end couldn’t answer their questions.

Some housing advocates sitting in on the meeting encouraged landlords and tenants to reach out to their designated community organizations for help.

In a Friday newsletter, the department announced a new email address, erap-landlord@wyo.gov, where landlords can ask questions about the program. Any questions related to specific applications should include the applications’ case numbers, according to the newsletter.

The department has also scheduled two more virtual town halls for landlords, one at 1:30 p.m. April 12 and the other at 10 a.m. on April 13. To register, visit the Department of Family Services’ website .

***

The glitches don’t seem to be a dealbreaker for landlords.

“There have been a few issues with landlords not wanting to accept payment, but for the most part the majority of landlords have been valuable partners,” Arneson, the senior administrator at the Department of Family Services, said in a statement to the Star-Tribune.

Even when landlords balk, it’s not the end of the world. Usually, the department sends rental assistance directly to landlords and utility companies on the tenant’s behalf. But if a landlord declines to participate in ERAP, the check goes to the tenant.

The bigger problem, Arneson said, is the tight rental market in many Wyoming cities. ERAP recipients are losing out to renters who don’t need assistance.

“Wyoming landlords are finding tenants who have cash in hand and no longer need to wait on back rent to be paid through ERAP,” she said in the statement.

The Casper Housing Authority works with over a hundred landlords in the Casper area, said director Kim Summerall. Many are still recovering from the federal and CDC eviction bans.

The bans protected tenants from being evicted for nonpayment of rent for much of 2020 and 2021. They helped millions stay housed. But that was before rental assistance became widely available — so when tenants couldn’t make ends meet, landlords shared the pain.

“The landlords are getting pretty picky about who they take, because they have lost so much money and they have not been able to get it back,” Summerall said.

***

For current tenants, ERAP gives landlords a chance to recover some of those losses.

But it’s different for those like Johnson and her family — households that are trying to move in using ERAP. Because, Summerall explained, why take on another ERAP tenant when you don’t have to?

Sometimes, Johnson will find landlords open to rental assistance, but they still didn’t approve her family because of her dog. Fey is a husky-German shepherd mix, which some landlords consider a dangerous breed.

Johnson started setting up in-person appointments with landlords, hoping it’d give her a better shot. But it didn’t seem to make a difference. When she mentioned she had to use ERAP to move in, they still turned her down.

The Star-Tribune spoke with two other Casper residents preapproved for rental assistance. They said they’d also spent months looking for landlords who would accept them.

Using ERAP for move-in costs wasn’t an option until a few months ago. It was added onto the program in October to help people experiencing homelessness find rentals.

And because it’s so new, landlords have been treating it with skepticism, Arneson said. “Many landlords were hesitant as they were not confident it was a real program,” she said in the statement.

Susie Reed manages about 500 properties in Casper. Most of the owners she represents aren’t accepting ERAP for move-in, she said.

She doesn’t have a problem with ERAP for people who really need the help, but said she’s had bad experiences with tenants participating in previous rental assistance programs. Reed is worried that tenants who can’t afford a deposit or at least partial rent won’t be able to afford their units when ERAP ends.

“We require that all tenants put something in,” she said.

According to Arneson, people using ERAP for move-in still only make up a small fraction of recipients. As of March 30, the agency has received 1,265 applications to be preapproved for ERAP, compared to 15,986 from current tenants.

Of those, 340 households have found landlords and are waiting for their applications to be processed, and 161 have been approved and paid.

***

Shelley LeClere, property manager at Casper-based Marsh Properties, said she sympathizes with the slow, bureaucratic churn of ERAP. She spent 26 years working in code enforcement for the city of Casper.

“I know all about government backlog and the patience it takes, so I think it’s a phenomenal process. But nothing is perfect,” she said. “And none of our tenants are perfect. And neither are we.”

Marsh Properties had one tenant who didn’t pay rent for over a year. She started an ERAP application, but had trouble completing it for several months because of health problems, LeClere said.

That tenant moved out in January. A few weeks later, LeClere got a check for over $6,000.

Marsh Properties is open to new tenants preapproved for ERAP assistance — in fact, four of them moved in at the beginning of March, LeClere said. The problem is that many don’t meet the company’s income requirements.

“I’ve turned away a lot of people because I can’t qualify them,” she said. “And I don’t know where those people go.”

***

After three weeks of fruitless apartment hunting, Johnson was losing hope. Her fiance, who now works as a trucker, was looking at jobs in Texas. Maybe they’d have better luck somewhere else.

Finally, in February, Johnson found a property management company that accepted ERAP for move in.

“They were still a little leery about it and everything,” Johnson said. “Because they didn’t think that they would get the payment in time, or get it at all.”

As a compromise, Johnson explained, her family had to wait until the property manager received the ERAP money before they could move in. But once Department of Family Services cut the check, it took just four days to come in the mail, Johnson said.

Johnson and her family settled into a three-bedroom apartment on Casper’s west side in early March.

On Friday morning, their living room walls were already decorated with family photos. Fey, her dog, sprawled out blissfully on the carpet.

The doorbell rang — her neighbor was there to drop off her three children.

It was spring break, and Johnson was watching the kids while her neighbor worked. The children ran up the stairs to play hide-and-seek with Johnson’s daughter, Payten.

You know, Johnson said to her neighbor, ERAP might be able to help you, too. She made a mental note to send her the application.