Toledo's Nuestra Gente health screenings catch deadly conditions early

Linda Parra, founder and president of Toledo's Nuestra Gente Community Projects Inc., still remembers a man who showed up at one of her community organization's free health screening events a decade ago.

The older man, Jose, emerged from attending Mass that Sunday and entered the nearby Mercy Health bus that serves as a mobile clinic at the Feria de la Salud events .

His blood pressure was at "stroke level," Ms. Parra said. The nurse warned he needed to go to the emergency room or he might die that night, so Ms. Parra took him herself. It turned out he had stopped taking his blood pressure medication because he was worried about the cost; after the ER she drove him to the pharmacy and bought some more.

"That is why we do this," Ms. Parra said Sunday afternoon outside Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in South Toledo, where her nonprofit was hosting the first of two health screenings in April, which is Minority Health Month .

Nuestra Gente has organized the free community health screenings for 12 years. Attendees on Sunday could get their blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels checked in just a few minutes inside a Mercy Health bus. Outside on the sidewalk, Ms. Parra served up food from La Fiesta in Maumee.

The goal, she said, is to provide free access to the health system for people without health insurance or with lower incomes. Nuestra Gente also organizes medical appointments, holds monthly meetings about lupus, hosts the Barrio Latino Art Festival, runs a Spanish-language radio station, and recently opened a bilingual food pantry at 1411 Broadway St. — open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Inside the mobile clinic, a trio of Mercy employees said they had already screened a dozen people for blood pressure and blood sugar that morning, and were awaiting a rush after Mass ended. On the other side of the bus, Vicki Elliott, a wellness specialist with ProMedica, conducted the cholesterol tests.

Barb Blochowski, a Mercy nurse, and Darrell Tarry, a patient care technician, often join the mobile clinic team at community events as well as migrant farming camps around northwest Ohio. It’s not uncommon to discover off-the-charts blood sugar or other results that require swift medical attention, they said.

"These camps that we go to, even this [Feria de la Salud event], sometimes this is the only medical attention people see in a whole year," Mr. Tarry said. The Mercy group is often seeking to allay fears that people have about providing personal information, even a name, due to their immigration status or other factors, he said.

The screening test results, he said, "gives them a benchmark of, 'Hey, you need to go start to see someone, and it's OK.'"

The next Feria de la Salud event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 24 at 434 Eastern Ave. outside Immaculate Conception Church in Toledo’s Old South End. It is free and will offer blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol screenings.