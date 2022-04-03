ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo's Nuestra Gente health screenings catch deadly conditions early

By By Luke Ramseth / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IHTkh_0eyGzu1a00

Linda Parra, founder and president of Toledo's Nuestra Gente Community Projects Inc., still remembers a man who showed up at one of her community organization's free health screening events a decade ago.

The older man, Jose, emerged from attending Mass that Sunday and entered the nearby Mercy Health bus that serves as a mobile clinic at the Feria de la Salud events .

His blood pressure was at "stroke level," Ms. Parra said. The nurse warned he needed to go to the emergency room or he might die that night, so Ms. Parra took him herself. It turned out he had stopped taking his blood pressure medication because he was worried about the cost; after the ER she drove him to the pharmacy and bought some more.

"That is why we do this," Ms. Parra said Sunday afternoon outside Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in South Toledo, where her nonprofit was hosting the first of two health screenings in April, which is Minority Health Month .

Nuestra Gente has organized the free community health screenings for 12 years. Attendees on Sunday could get their blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels checked in just a few minutes inside a Mercy Health bus. Outside on the sidewalk, Ms. Parra served up food from La Fiesta in Maumee.

The goal, she said, is to provide free access to the health system for people without health insurance or with lower incomes. Nuestra Gente also organizes medical appointments, holds monthly meetings about lupus, hosts the Barrio Latino Art Festival, runs a Spanish-language radio station, and recently opened a bilingual food pantry at 1411 Broadway St. — open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Inside the mobile clinic, a trio of Mercy employees said they had already screened a dozen people for blood pressure and blood sugar that morning, and were awaiting a rush after Mass ended. On the other side of the bus, Vicki Elliott, a wellness specialist with ProMedica, conducted the cholesterol tests.

Barb Blochowski, a Mercy nurse, and Darrell Tarry, a patient care technician, often join the mobile clinic team at community events as well as migrant farming camps around northwest Ohio. It’s not uncommon to discover off-the-charts blood sugar or other results that require swift medical attention, they said.

"These camps that we go to, even this [Feria de la Salud event], sometimes this is the only medical attention people see in a whole year," Mr. Tarry said. The Mercy group is often seeking to allay fears that people have about providing personal information, even a name, due to their immigration status or other factors, he said.

The screening test results, he said, "gives them a benchmark of, 'Hey, you need to go start to see someone, and it's OK.'"

The next Feria de la Salud event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 24 at 434 Eastern Ave. outside Immaculate Conception Church in Toledo’s Old South End. It is free and will offer blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol screenings.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Blade
The Blade

6K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to ‘Spring Clean' Your Medicine Cabinet

Most of us have old prescription drugs or over the counter medicine that's now expired. Maybe you think you'll use it someday, or maybe you simply forgot you had them. However, health experts agree-medications past their prime may not work the way they're supposed to. "The potential harm in taking...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Maumee, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Government
Toledo, OH
Health
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Health
The Blade

Ask the Vet: Noise phobias are a serious medical condition

A friend recently asked me about the development of noise phobias in dogs, which is a sensitivity to certain loud noises like fireworks, thunderstorms, traffic, sirens, or smoke alarms. Noise phobia is a medical condition that arises when the amygdala in the brain is triggered. The amygdala is part of the limbic system and is involved in processing responses like fear or anxiety.
HEALTH
The Blade

David Roberts (1948-2022)

David Roberts, who led an organization founded to run an orphanage as it grew into a regional provider of housing and services for older and younger people, died Saturday in McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee. He was 73.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercy Health#Community Health#Paul Catholic Church#Minority Health Month
NBC 29 News

Free health screening events in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Detecting health problems early is the goal of an upcoming free health expo in Charlottesville. You can walk into the Jefferson School City Center every Thursday in March for a blood pressure check, A1C screening, and enroll in Medicaid. No appointment is needed. You can also get a COVID-19 vaccine, too.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
verywellhealth.com

Meal Delivery Services for Health Conditions

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Meal delivery services provide the convenience of thoughtfully prepared food regularly delivered to the home for individuals and families. For those with specific dietary needs based on health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, celiac disease, or kidney disease, finding the right service with reliable meals that you can trust can be even more overwhelming because some of those diets can be restrictive. But the convenience they offer can be a big payoff, particularly for folks who have limited skills in the kitchen or simply are not able to prepare their own meals.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Blade

Ongoing I-75 work, including upcoming ramp shutdown, headlines new construction season

Downtown Toledo commuters from the west will now understand the frustration drivers from the south have experienced when the primary I-75 exit point closes on April 18. The twin I-75 reconstruction projects that have required a laundry list of lane, ramp, and street closings between Toledo’s Dorr Street and Buck Road in Rossford since its 2019 start retain their position as metro Toledo’s biggest-impact highway work zone for the construction season now hitting its stride.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stroke
NEOtrans

Demolitions to start for Clinic’s largest building

A conceptual rendering of the proposed new Neurological Institute to rise on the north side of Carnegie AvenueCCF. Cleveland Clinic is requesting a demolition permit from the city to make way for the largest building ever to be constructed by the global health care system. The permit requested from the Cleveland Building and Housing Department would allow the Clinic to raze its Surgery Center and adjacent parking garage, at 2083 E. 89th St. at Carnegie Avenue.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Blade

Melissa S. Belcher (1972-2022)

Melissa S. Belcher, a Sylvania Schools math teacher and volleyball coach whose strength of character inspired students, died Friday at her Oak Harbor residence. She was 49. Mrs. Belcher died of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, her sister Denise Hetrick said.
OAK HARBOR, OH
The Blade

Paul B. Hood (1927-2022)

Paul B. Hood, a longtime owner and operator of a Toledo electrical contractor firm, died Thursday at his Sylvania home. He was 95. He died after struggling for the past few months with an array of health issues common for his age, his wife of 70 years Carol Hood said.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Youth Advisory Board leads Toledo park cleanups

The Youth Advisory Board is hosting an Earth Day clean-up at four city of Toledo parks, the city announced. People and groups can pick up litter around Trilby, Ottawa, Walbridge, and Navarre parks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 23, the city said in a social media update.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Daily Log: 4/05

Megan and Max Ocke, Toledo, girl, April 1. Amanda and Tyler Clark, Walbridge, boy, March 31. Cayla and Scott Littrell, Toledo, boy, April 1. Jennifer and Christopher Rhoades, Toledo, girl, April 1.
TOLEDO, OH
MedicalXpress

How to keep children safe from window falls

Each year, about eight children ages five or younger die and 3,300 require emergency treatment after falling from windows, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. To bring attention to the risks, the National Safety Association has designated the first week of April as Window Safety Week. Virteeka Sinha, an...
KIDS
The Blade

Wood County to be featured in a photo exhibit

Wood County is featured in a free photo exhibit and reception in Perrysburg. The Friends of the Park photography exhibit runs through Thursday at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Rd., in Perrysburg, the Wood County Park District announced, The exhibit is located upstairs in the Nature Center in the Friends’ Greenroom and is accessible by elevator.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy