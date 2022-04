The future backcourt of North Carolina is in good hands thanks to some extremely talented players in the coming recruiting classes. Seth Trimble is set for 2022 and in 2023, Simeon Wilcher will enter the UNC program looking to be the next star Carolina point guard. The Roselle Catholic (NJ) point guard is ranked No. 10 overall in the Rivals150 Class of 2023 rankings and No. 18 in the 247Sports rankings. Wilcher helped Roselle Catholic to a New Jersey State Championship this season while averaging 16.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He had 22 points, seven rebounds and five...

