Texas State

Texas families celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility

By Lakisha Lemons
spectrumlocalnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — Lisa and her 11-year-old daughter Maya were among hundreds of Texans gathering at the Texas Capitol on Saturday April 2. The duo attended the “All in for Equality Coalition” rally in support of transgender rights and Transgender Day of Visibility. Maya is a...

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Texas families with transgender children open up about navigating legislation, directives targeting trans youth

Pride in your identity can be a powerful thing. Texas families of transgender kids speak up about why it's harmful to threaten that agency. The Trevor Project's mental health support line for LGBTQ+ families is toll-free and available 24/7 at 866-488-7386. You can also reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text 741741 to reach a crisis counselor.
TEXAS STATE
Teen Vogue

Trans Day of Visibility: 7 Trans People Share What Brings Them Joy

As Trans Day of Visibility dawns this year, it’s against a grim background: 2022 is on track to be a record-breakingly bad year for anti-trans legislation in state houses across the country. In Texas, parents are under investigation for helping their children access gender-affirming care (though a judge temporarily halted those investigations, pending a court hearing). South Dakota has become the 10th state in the country to bar transgender girls and women from participating on female sports’ teams. Because of bills attempting to ban access to gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth, a new report from the Williams Institute estimates that more than a third of young trans people are at risk of losing medical care. And these are only a few examples of the bills and laws that have transgender activists raising the alarm on the anti-trans legislation sweeping across the country.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jen Psaki criticises ‘extreme and harmful’ laws targeting trans people and abortion in Arizona and Oklahoma

White House press secretary Jen Psaki criticised four bills signed into law in Arizona and Oklahoma this week targeting transgender young people and restricting abortion care, among dozens of bills filed by Republican legislators this year aimed at LGBT+ Americans and abortion rights.The Republican governors of both states signed bills into law banning transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also approved a measure banning gender-affirming surgeries for people under 18 years old and a law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, a restriction at the centre of a US Supreme Court case reviewing a...
SOCIETY
NBC News

Arizona governor won't say transgender people exist

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey refused to say Thursday if transgender people actually exist, twice dodging direct questions on the subject just a day after he signed legislation limiting transgender rights. The Republican worked instead to defend his signatures on bills that bar transgender girls and women from playing on girls...
ARIZONA STATE
