ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

How oddsmakers project certain Red Sox players will perform in 2022

By Conor Roche
Boston
Boston
 1 day ago

Oddsmakers expect Rafael Devers to be one of the best hitters in baseball in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z7EBf_0eyGwPOS00
Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers look to have strong seasons again at the plate.

After a slightly delayed start, Opening Day for the 2022 season is just days away. That also means you only have a few days remaining to get some final player prop bets in before the season starts.

Several sportsbooks have set over/unders for some key players on the Red Sox. They’ve also set odds on certain players’ chances to win the American League’s biggest awards, such as Most Valuable Player and the Cy Young Award.

Here are the odds and projections sportsbooks have placed on several key Red Sox players for the 2022 MLB season.

Rafael Devers

Over/under 37.5 homers (+100/-120). Over/under 113.5 RBIs (-120/+100). Over/under 171.5 hits (-120/+100). More home runs than Aaron Judge (Yes -115/No -105). MLB home run leader +1500, RBI leader +1200, hits leader +1600, runs leader +2200. American League MVP winner +2000 (via DraftKings Sportsbook).

Rafael Devers is the player oddsmakers like the most on the Red Sox this season, giving him team-high over/unders in homers, RBIs, and hits while also giving him the best odds on the team to win MVP.

Devers has cleared 37.5 homers just once in his career, but it came last season when he hit a team-high 38. Excluding the 2020 COVID-shortened season, Devers’ home run total has gone up every season in his five-year career. FanGraphs projects Devers to get close to the total with 37 homers this season, while Baseball-Reference projects him to not be close to it with 29 homers.

Devers finished last season with 113 RBIs and had 115 RBIs in the 2019 season, so his over/under for RBIs is very close to what he’s had the last two seasons. FanGraphs projects him to have 112 RBIs while Baseball-Reference doesn’t even have him cracking the century mark (97).

Devers had 201 hits in the 2019 season but that dipped down to 165 in 2021. FanGraphs projects Devers to get 168 hits this season while Baseball-Reference has him for 153.

In the interesting player vs. player home run bet between him and Judge, Devers has higher odds. However, Judge actually hit one more homer than Devers in 2021 (39 to 38). FanGraphs and Baseball-Reference both project Judge to hit more homers than Devers this season (41 on FanGraphs, 30 on Baseball-Reference).

While Devers is tied for the ninth-best odds to lead MLB in homers, he’s actually never finished in the top 10 in homers for a season and he’s only finished in the top 10 for most homers in the American Leauge once (ninth last season). He did finish fourth in RBIs last season though, so him having the fourth-best odds to lead MLB in RBIs checks out.

Devers holds the seventh-best odds to win AL MVP. He’s never finished in the top 10 in voting before.

Trevor Story

Over/under 29.5 homers (-110/-110). Over/under 81.5 RBIs (-110/-110). Over/under 152.5 hits (-110/-110). MLB home run leader +7000, RBI leader +3500, hits leader +5000, runs leader +4000, stolen bases leader +2200. American League MVP winner +3000 (via DraftKings Sportbook).

After signing a pricey deal to join the Red Sox, Trevor Story will be one of the more intriguing players to watch in all of baseball. The former Colorado Rockies star’s struggles to hit away from Coors Field have been well-documented, which would make it easy to think that he could have a dip in offensive production now that he won’t be playing home games in the Mile High City anymore.

But DraftKings Sportsbook actually has Story’s over/unders in homers, RBIs, and hits noticeably higher than they were last season. For reference, he had 24 homers, 75 RBIs, and 132 hits in 142 games last season.

Story’s cracked the 29.5 homer threshold twice in his six-year career, hitting 35 homers in 2019. Both FanGraphs (27) and Baseball-Reference (24) project Story to finish under 29.5 homers this season, however.

Prior to the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Story had more than 81.5 RBIs in three straight seasons. FanGraphs likes the over there (87) while Baseball-Reference has him far under at 69 RBIs. They also both project him to be under on hits (FanGraphs projects 151 hits for Story while Baseball-Reference projects him to finish with 134).

Story’s longshot odds to lead all of baseball in home runs, hits, and runs all check out looking at his past. He’s finished in the top 10 in MLB in homers (ninth in 2018) and hits once (seventh in 2020). He was also tied for 10th in runs in 2019.

Story’s stolen bases odds are a bit more interesting. He actually led the National League in stolen bases in 2020 with 15 but wasn’t in the top 10 in MLB last season.

Prior to 2021, Story actually finished in the top 12 in NL MVP voting for three consecutive seasons, but never finished higher than eighth. He’s tied for the 13th-best AL MVP odds in 2022.

Xander Bogaerts

Over/under 157.5 hits (-110/-110). MLB home runs leader +8000, RBI leader +3500, hits leader +1800, runs leader +4500. AL MVP winner +4500 (via DraftKings Sportsbook).

DraftKings doesn’t have home run or RBI over/unders listed for Bogaerts, who had 23 and 79, respectively, in 2021. But it does have a line set for how many hits one of the league’s best hitters will have in 2022.

The 2022 hits over/under is actually very close to what Bogaerts had in 2021, when he had 156 hits. Bogaerts has a couple of seasons on each side of the 157.5 over/under for hits in his career. He had 190 hits in 2019, the third 190-plus hit season of his career (the other two were in 2015 and 2016). However, he had 156 hits in 2017 and 148 hits in 2018. FanGraphs projects Bogaerts to have 165 hits in 2022 while Baseball-Reference has him for 143.

Bogaerts has never finished top 10 in the AL, let alone in all of baseball, in home runs. He did finish as high as seventh once though in RBIs, which he did in 2019 with 117.

Bogaerts has the 13th-best odds to lead MLB in hits this season. He wasn’t on the leaderboard in 2021, but he’s had two top-five finishes in his career. He has the 20th-highest odds for AL MVP, which seems a bit low after he finished 12th in voting last season. He’s finished in the top 20 in voting in the last four seasons, including a fifth-place finish in 2019.

Nathan Eovaldi

Over/under 11.5 wins (-105/-115). Over 185.5 strikeouts (-110/-110). MLB strikeout leader +4500, wins leader +2800, AL Cy Young winner +2500 (via DraftKings Sportsbook).

DraftKings is high on Red Sox Opening Day starter Nathan Eovaldi after he had a career year in 2021.

The over/under for Eovaldi’s wins is actually set higher than what he had last season (11). He’s only had 12 or more wins in a season once in his 10-year career, which came in 2015 when he had 15 wins with the Yankees.

FanGraphs likes Eovaldi to slightly get above the over mark, projecting him to have 12 wins in 2022. On the flip side, Baseball-Reference has him just a little under at 10 wins.

Last season was the only time Eovaldi cleared 185.5 strikeouts. He had 195, which is 53 more than the previous high he had for strikeouts in a season (142 in 2014). FanGraphs has him right at the over/under, projecting him to have 185 strikeouts while Baseball-Reference projects him to finish under that total with 167 strikeouts.

Eovaldi has never finished in the top 10 in wins in MLB. He has the 22nd-best odds to have the most wins in MLB in 2022. He’s also never finished in the top 10 in strikeouts. He’s barely on the board to have the most strikeouts in MLB, having the lowest listed odds on DraftKings.

Other props

J.D. Martinez: MLB home run leader +7000, RBI leader +3000, hits leader +2800. AL MVP winner +9000.

Chris Sale: MLB strikeout leader +2000, wins leader +3500, AL Cy Young winner +1600. To record 125th career win: Yes +350, No -550 (via DraftKings Sportsbook).

DraftKings doesn’t have over/unders available listed for the Red Sox’ designated hitter, but it does view J.D. Martinez as a very, very outside threat to be a league leader and to win the MVP. Martinez has been one of the game’s best power hitters for the last several seasons. However, he took a dip in homers in 2021, hitting 28, his lowest in a 162-game season since 2016. The closest he’s ever been to winning the Home Run Crown was in 2017, when he had the third-most homers with 45. FanGraphs projects him to hit 30 in 2022 while Baseball-Reference thinks he’ll have 24.

Martinez has slightly better odds to lead the league in RBIs and hits on DraftKings. However, after he had 99 RBIs last season, FanGraphs projects him to have 98 and Baseball-Reference predicts he’ll have 82 RBIs, which would likely be nowhere near good enough to win the bet. Martinez has only finished in the top 10 in hits once in his career, which was in 2018, so it’s unlikely he’ll lead the league in hits, either.

DraftKings’s odds for Chris Sale are certainly interesting considering that he’ll likely miss at least the first month of the season due to his rib injury. So, it’s unlikely he’ll lead the league in wins or strikeouts but yet he’s tied for the 15th-best odds to lead MLB in strikeouts and has slightly worse odds than Eovaldi to lead MLB in wins. Even more surprising, Sale has the seventh-best odds to win the AL Cy Young. Keep in mind that this will be Sale’s first full season back after recovering from Tommy John surgery, too.

The odds listed for Sale to get his 125th career win aren’t great for the lefty. He’s currently 11 short of that mark and hasn’t had 11-plus wins in a season since 2018. Of course, his 2019 season ended a month early, but he only had six wins that year. He did have five wins in nine starts over the final month and a half of the 2021 regular season, though. If Sale is able to return by early May, he could get the starts needed to reach that mark.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Boston
Boston

44K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

16M+

Views

Follow Boston and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

Yankees, Rangers Agreed To Trade On Saturday

On Saturday, the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers agreed to a trade centered around right-handed pitcher Albert Abreu. The Yankees are sending Abreu and left-handed pitcher Robby Ahlstrom to the Rangers in exchange for catcher Jose Trevino. Abreu will be added to the Rangers’ Major League roster. In 28...
MLB
The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Trim Roster to 34

The Boston Red Sox trimmed their 2022 roster to 34 players on Saturday afternoon. They need to further reduce it to 28 prior to the 2022 regular season opener on Thursday, April 7th when they play the New York Yankees in New York,. The Red Sox made the following roster...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Rafael Devers
Boston

Chris Sale provides ‘good news’ on rib injury following latest MRI

There's still no set timetable for his return. Red Sox ace Chris Sale is slowly, but surely, progressing from his rib cage stress fracture with Opening Day looming. Sale shared good news Saturday from his latest MRI on his rib injury, which occurred during pre-camp on Feb. 24. “The bone...
MLB
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
NBC Sports

Chris Sale has a blunt message for Red Sox about Xander Bogaerts

Xander Bogaerts already has an agent, but Chris Sale did his best Scott Boras impersonation Monday morning to stump for his Boston Red Sox teammate. Sale was asked on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" if he felt like the 2022 season could be the "last run" with this current core, given that Bogaerts can be a free agent after this season, Rafael Devers' long-term future remains unclear and big names like Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez and Kike Hernandez are set to hit unrestricted free agency.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Colorado Rockies#The Red Sox#The American League#Rbi#American League Mvp#Covid
NESN

Todd McShay ‘Would Kill’ For Patriots To Draft This NFL Prospect

There’s no doubt in Todd McShay’s mind over who he’d like to see the New England Patriots select with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Patriots have a handful of needs to address heading into the draft that will be held later this month. Among the most pressing is linebacker, as New England’s group was exposed for being old and slow over the final stretch of the team’s 2021 season. An NFL hopeful who could help the Patriots get their linebacking corps back on track is Nakobe Dean, who McShay believes would thrive in Foxboro.
NFL
FanSided

Red Sox: Matt Barnes’ velocity issues could mean bad things for Boston

The Red Sox need Matt Barnes to find his fastball ASAP. Opening Day is this week, Red Sox Nation! And while I’m more than excited for the return of our beloved boys of summer, one guy has me a bit nervous to see him work when it actually counts. So far this spring Matt Barnes hasn’t had one of his biggest weapons and with time running out, he needs to find it ASAP.
MLB
NESN

Chaim Bloom Not Done Building Red Sox Farm System Despite Rise In Rankings

Since chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom took over the reins of the Boston Red Sox front office, the team has quickly re-tooled its once abysmal farm system. When Bloom was hired prior to the 2020 season, the Red Sox had the worst farm system in all of Major League Baseball, according to Baseball America. In 2021, the team opened with the No. 21 farm system. Now, the Red Sox have climbed all the way up to No. 11 on Baseball America’s list, just three seasons removed from sitting in the basement of the rankings.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox' roster moves are red flags for unsettled bullpen

The Red Sox roster gained clarity with a flurry of moves impacting primarily the pitching staff and highlighting the unsettled -- and therefore unsettling -- state of the bullpen. Over the weekend, manager Alex Cora revealed that left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez will open the season at Triple-A Worcester with a mandate...
MLB
NBC Sports

Celtics-Wizards takeaways: C's bench shines in lopsided win

The Boston Celtics won handily in their final home of the regular season Sunday vs. the Washington Wizards. The TD Garden crowd was treated to a 144-102 C's victory. That propels them to second place in the Eastern Conference standings with the Milwaukee Bucks falling to the Dallas Mavericks. Boston has three games remaining in the campaign and currently sits 1.5 games behind the top-seeded Miami Heat.
NBA
NBC Sports

Assessing the Red Sox' competition in baseball's toughest division

The American League East was a battle between four juggernauts in 2021. The Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, and Toronto Blue Jays each finished the season with more than 90 wins. All signs point toward those four clubs competing for the division title again in 2022....
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jayson Tatum reveals the secret behind the Boston Celtics' 2021-22 midseason turnaround

The Boston Celtics are by no means a secret in terms of how they turned their 2021-22 season around at the midway point, but it may be less clear to the casual fan WHY they are playing so much better. But have no fear — one of the primary architects of the Celtics’ midseason turnaround, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum, recently broke down how Boston changed the way they played to great success.
NBA
bardown.com

Ranking first round matchups if the NHL playoffs were to start today

The NHL playoffs are knocking at the door, and playoff battles are in full swing. While there will undoubtedly be more moving and shifting as the final 11-14 games play out, we’re starting to get a clearer picture of who will be staring down who when the regular season officially wraps up.
NHL
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy