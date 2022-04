LEXINGTON, Ky. – The high-powered offense of No. 9 Ole Miss gained its footing and belted three home runs to knock off Kentucky 10-1 on Sunday to win the weekend series. The Wildcats fell to 18-11 overall and 3-6 in the Southeastern Conference with another top 15 team coming to Kentucky Proud Park on Tuesday, the seventh game against such opponents in eight games.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO