Christian County, KY

Max’s Moment – Avery Adcock Drives in Two

By Tom Rogers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChristian County freshman Avery Adcock has been on a tear...

Kingsport Times-News

Crockett surprises Science Hill in Big 5 action

JONESBOROUGH — Aerosmith would be a fan of Monday’s Big 5 Conference baseball game between David Crockett and Science Hill at Sonny Miller Field. The Pioneers drew 10 bases on balls and walked their way to first all night in a 14-6 win over defending state champions. The...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

