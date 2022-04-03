ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Flyers' Scott Laughton: Unavailable Sunday

 1 day ago

Laughton (concussion) is not expected to play Sunday against the Rangers....

Related
The Hockey Writers

Philadelphia Flyers’ Ronnie Attard Set to Make An Impact in NHL Debut

Monday evening, the Philadelphia Flyers made another dream come true as the organization signed defenseman Ronnie Attard to a two-year entry-level contract that begins this season. Attard was drafted 72nd overall by the Flyers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to joining the team, he spent the last three seasons at Western Michigan University, where he played 94 games and produced 72 points (27 goals and 45 assists).
NHL
NBC Sports

Hart provides picture-perfect moment for die-hard Flyers fan Brandon Killam

Before taking the net Saturday night, Carter Hart made a dream come true for Flyers fan Brandon Killam. With a big assist from Tori Kimberly, the Flyers' senior manager of community impact, the team welcomed Killam and his parents to the Wells Fargo Center for its game against the Maple Leafs.
NHL
Reuters

Leafs pull away from Flyers; Keith Yandle's streak ends

Auston Matthews scored his 51st goal of the season and the 250th of his career to break a third-period tie as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Saturday night. Morgan Rielly added a goal and two assists for Toronto (44-19-5, 93 points). Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren,...
NHL
Scott Laughton
Comments / 0

Community Policy