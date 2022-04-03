ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Mixed results — so far — for Oregon’s pioneering drug decriminalization

By The Associated Press
KTVZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon voters approved a ballot measure in 2020 to decriminalize hard drugs after being told it was a way to establish and fund addiction recovery centers that would offer people aid instead of incarceration. Yet in the first year after the new approach took...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decriminalization#Hard Drugs#Drug Possession#Ap#Lsd
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bottle bill proposals will leave Iowans holding their cans

Iowa lawmakers seem poised, with their latest effort to update the state’s popular but long-struggling bottle bill, to give everyone what they want. Everyone, that is, except consumers. What do consumers want? Most simply want the convenience of returning their empties to their grocery stores or nearby redemption centers. They also want to keep bottles […] The post Bottle bill proposals will leave Iowans holding their cans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Phoenix New Times

House Bill to Legalize Cannabis in U.S. Raises Questions in Arizona

In a 220-204 party-line vote, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Friday that would legalize marijuana in the U.S. and decriminalize the manufacturing, distribution, and possession of a drug currently listed as a Schedule I substance. The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act would also create a process...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
22 WSBT

Advocates renew calls to decriminalize all drugs in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) — With a $1.2 billion state surplus, some advocates say it's time for Maine to invest in drug recovery and decriminalize drug use. They believe the current system doesn't address the root of the problem while costing the state millions. "The idea of decriminalizing drugs is...
PORTLAND, ME
KTVZ

GOP-led states sue over decision to end Trump-era pandemic restrictions at the US border

Three Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration seeking to stop it from ending Trump-era pandemic restrictions that effectively blocked migrants from entering the US. “This suit challenges an imminent, man-made, self-inflicted calamity: the abrupt elimination of the only safety valve preventing this administration’s disastrous border policies from devolving into...
U.S. POLITICS
KTVZ

Trial for Oregon romance novelist accused of killing husband begins Monday

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The high-profile trial for Oregon romance novelist, Nancy Crampton-Brophy, begins Monday morning. Crampton-Brophy is accused of murdering her husband, Daniel Brophy, in 2018. On June 2, 2018, police responded to reports of a shooting at the Oregon Culinary Institute in southwest Portland. Officers and medics...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

Richest billionaires in Oregon

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week

How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week. U.S. crude futures fell on Tuesday, March 29, extending losses of nearly 7% on Monday. Fears of a drop in fuel demand after Shanghai’s COVID-19–related lockdown of roughly 26 million people have contributed to falling prices, along with peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Merkley, Collins introduce bill to wipe out troublesome non-flushable wipes from sewer systems

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Sens. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, introduced Wednesday the bipartisan Wastewater Infrastructure Pollution Prevention and Environmental Safety (WIPPES) Act, a bill to address health, ecosystem and wastewater infrastructure concerns caused by the flushing of non-flushable wet wipes. “Wastewater treatment facilities run equipment around the...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Judge refuses to block grazing in Eastern Oregon pastures

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge this week denied a temporary restraining order sought by environmental groups that would block grazing in six Eastern Oregon pastures. U.S. District Judge Michael Simon said the plaintiffs haven’t shown that cattle grazing on the pastures will cause irreparable harm to sage grouse or to rangeland research, The Capital Press reported.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy