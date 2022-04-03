Orlando police investigate a Sunday shooting that ended in car chase

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a shooting that ended in vehicle pursuit on Sunday.

According to police, the shooting took place near the 6900 block of Kindspointe Parkway. One of the cars involved in the shooting was seen by an OPD officer fleeing the area.

Police said there was a pursuit that passed through the International Drive and Interstate 4 area that ended at Dr. Phillips hospital at 9401 Turkey Lake Road.

According to police, a person inside the car was taken into the hospital with a gunshot wound. The gunshot victim was airlifted to ORMC in critical condition.

No innocent bystanders were hurt during this incident, police said.

Police said they are investigating that the Kingspointe Parkway shooting is connected to a reported shooting at Kirkman Road and International Drive.

According to police, all suspects involved in the pursuit are accounted for and multiple people have been detained.

