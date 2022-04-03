Video: 76 shots fired in 54 seconds during Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All six people killed in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning have now been identified by the Sacramento County coroner.
They are:
Johntaya Alexander, a 21-year-old Elk Grove woman.
Melinda Davis, a 57-year-old woman.
Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, a 32-year-old Salinas man.
Yamile Martinez-Andrade, a 21-year-old Selma woman.
Sergio Harris, a 38-year-old North Highlands man.
De’vazia Turner, a 29-year-old Carmichael man.
All six victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Sacramento police say.
Davis was a homeless woman who was known to sleep on the sidewalk near the scene of the shooting, Councilmember Katie Valenzuela said.
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. after...
