My Hero Academia Cover Art Highlights Yaoyorozu and Kaminari

Marvel's Moon Knight is getting review-bombed on IMDB. Now, this isn't your typical fandom squabble but instead a reaction to a quick moment in Episode 1. People noticed that Ethan Hawke's character mentioned the Armenian genocide during a list of bad events from the past that Ammit would have prevented. That led to people ranking it lowly on IMDB. Usually, this practice is tied to people just not enjoying the show or carrying the banner for a competitor but that's not the case here. Multiple people on Twitter have noted the action and there's been no response by Marvel about this yet. Still, fans are very confused to log onto the database and see Moon Knight inundated with so many low scores.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO