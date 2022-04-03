ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Hero Academia Cover Art Highlights Yaoyorozu and Kaminari

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Hero Academia has a ton of heroes on its rosters, and plenty of them have worked missions together already. This goes doubly for Class 1-A, but there are some combos you don't get to see enough of. That is where My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions steps in as the side...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Highlights FF in Stunning Detail

F.F., aka Foo Fighters, is one of the weirdest characters introduced in the story of the Joestars in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with the Stand turned human originally debuting as a colony of plankton that was given sentience. With the Stone Ocean on the top of many anime fans' minds following the reveal that new episodes would be arriving this fall, a cosplayer has given fans a new take on one of Jolyne's strongest allies that she made during her time in Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Unleashes Dabi's Punk Aesthetic

My Hero Academia put the League of Villains on a pedestal long ago, but when it comes to favorites, it is hard to outdo Dabi. The fiery character has a legion of fans backing him, and the manga loves to give Dabi the spotlight whenever possible. From his Quirk to his clothes, the character knows how to make an impression, and one fan is taking that to the next level with their gender-bent take on the villain.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Board Game Announced

My Hero Academia is getting a new board game. Jasco Games will release My Hero Academia: Plus Ultra, a new board game starring the heroes and villains of the popular manga franchise. Gameplay details are currently unknown, but a version shown off at GAMA Expo (a trade show for board game retailers and publishers) features cardboard standees of Deku and his classmates moving around a board. Each hero also seems to have unique abilities printed on an individual character card, reflecting the diverse power set of the games. My Hero Academia: Plus Ultra will be released in May 2022 and will have a retail price of $29.99.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia May Be Heading Towards an April Break

Kohei Horikoshi has spent years telling the story of Deku attempting to achieve his dream of following in the footsteps of his hero, All Might, and becoming the next Symbol of Peace for hero society. Now, with the manga telling the tale of the final battle between the heroes and the forces of All For One, it seems that the Shonen series is set to take a brief hiatus next month, April, as the final story of UA Academy continues.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Smokes Out Dabi's Fate with This New Theory

When it comes to My Hero Academia, you have your everyday villains, and then there are guys like Dabi. The guy isn't running a massive operation like Shigaraki or Redestro, but he does have a big goal to see through. The manga's final act is ready to see Dabi and his mission to its end at last, but fans aren't sure how it will go down. And if one theory is right, then the villain's fate is just as fiery as we all expect.
COMICS
CinemaBlend

Netflix Has Cancelled Another Solid Show After Just One Season

One would think there are only so many times the feeling of pain and betrayal can happen after a TV show gets cancelled after only a single season. And yet every year, that pain strikes throughout, seemingly more and more even, given the sheer number of new shows debuting annually. Netflix gets pegged quite a bit for axing first-season shows (among others), with notable examples such as Cowboy Bebop.The streaming service has done it again by cancelling the sci-fi horror series Archive 81, just two months after its promising debut.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Theory Sets Up Toga's Deadly Parade

My Hero Academia's Final War Arc is (as titled) bringing some decisive finales for the various characters of the series – and one particular fan-favorite seems to currently be in her last stretch. (WARNING SPOILERS FOLLOW!) Chapter 348 of My Hero Academia's manga sees Himiko Toga finally come face-to-face with Izuku Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka on the battlefield, and finally put her cards on the table about loving Deku so much she wants to drink his blood to become him!
COMICS
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Highlights Yuta with New Cover Art

Jujutsu Kaisen only released its first chapter a few years ago, with the story of its prequel manga arriving in 2017 before the official Shonen Jump entry hit the ground floor running with its main series. In a short amount of time, the series starring the likes of Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu has skyrocketed in popularity, and the manga is looking to capitalize on the star of 0 with a new cover dedicated to the protagonist who arrived prior to the boy who would hold Sukuna the king of curses.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Sees Izuku Dumbfounded Following Love Confession

My Hero Academia surprised with Izuku Midoriya's own reaction to that surprise confession of love he got with the newest chapter of the series! Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series has kicked off a new phase of the Final Act as the final war between the heroes and villains has officially begun. The heroes had been able to get their plan to separate all of the villains successfully, but Izuku was taken by surprise when he ended up in a completely different battlefield than where he was supposed to be. Making matters worse was that Izuku found himself face to face with Himiko Toga.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Reveals the Colors of Izuku's New Suit

My Hero Academia has entered its final act, and of course, that means its heroes need new gear. Izuku was begging for some upgrades after his time on the battlefield, and the pros listened. It wasn't long ago that his new gear made its debut, after all, and now its official colors are on display for the world to see.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Prequel Visits One of All Might's Best Saves

My Hero Academia brought All Might back to the series for a major save in the newest chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes! The spin-off series is now in the midst of the climax of its final battle as Koichi Haimawari's Crawler has been pushed to the edge against the villainous Number Six. Part of what draws fans to this spin-off series is that it takes place years before the events of Kohei Horikoshi's original My Hero Academia manga, and that means we are getting to see more of the pro heroes in action during this final fight.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Artist Shouts Out Deku with New Art

My Hero Academia and Izuku Midoriya are inseparable at this point, and fans would not have it any other way. Deku embodies every tenant of the manga, so it isn't surprising to see how popular he is with fans. As the manga pushes through its final act, all eyes are on Izuku to see how the heroes fair, and one of its artists is hyping the boy with a new sketch.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Is Tearing Up The Charts With Blu-ray Sales Following Season One

My Dress-Up Darling is a cult favorite within the medium of anime, with the story of cosplay and hilarity recently bringing its first season to a close. While the series can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Funimation, it also released recently onto Blu-Ray and has pushed some serious units, proving that physical media is certainly still alive and kicking. While a second season has yet to be confirmed for the rom-com, there are plenty of anime fans crossing their fingers in hopes of Marin and Gojo's return.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Fans Are Worrying for Dabi's Future

My Hero Academia may love its heroes, but the series is just as obsessed with its villains. Over the years, Shigaraki's allies have grown bounds, and few can compare to Dabi where popularity is concerned. And given the manga's final act these days, you can understand why Dabi's legion of fans are sweating bullets over his future.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's Moon Knight Is Getting Review-Bombed on IMDb

Marvel's Moon Knight is getting review-bombed on IMDB. Now, this isn't your typical fandom squabble but instead a reaction to a quick moment in Episode 1. People noticed that Ethan Hawke's character mentioned the Armenian genocide during a list of bad events from the past that Ammit would have prevented. That led to people ranking it lowly on IMDB. Usually, this practice is tied to people just not enjoying the show or carrying the banner for a competitor but that's not the case here. Multiple people on Twitter have noted the action and there's been no response by Marvel about this yet. Still, fans are very confused to log onto the database and see Moon Knight inundated with so many low scores.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Punisher: Disney+ Removes Show's Stan Lee Tribute

Days after inadvertently censoring the bloodiest scenes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans have noticed Disney+ has edited another one of its Marvel shows. While the content itself remains unaltered, one moment in The Punisher Season 2 has been changed to remove mention of Stan Lee. Released shortly...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Rising of the Shield Hero Cosplay Sets Up for Season 2's Debut With Raphtalia

One awesome The Rising of the Shield Hero cosplay is getting ready for the anime's return with Season 2 with one great take on Raphtalia! Aneko Yusagi's original light novel series first made its anime debut a few years ago, and it was such an instant hit with fans that it was no real surprise to find out that the series would be returning with not one, but two new seasons someday. Following a couple of unexpected delays over the course of its production, that actual someday is now nearer that ever as Season 2 of the anime will be making its premiere as part of the new slate of Spring 2022 anime releases.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix's New Kaiju Movie Drops First Trailer

When it comes to the universe of kaiju, Godzilla and the other titans of the MonsterVerse are only the tip of the iceberg, as giant monster fans have seen plenty of beasts emerge from some unexpected places in the realms of television and movies. Now, Netflix is once again introducing a brand new behemoth into the lore of kaiju in media with a new family-friendly, CG-animated film that is set to arrive on the streaming service this summer in The Sea Beast.
COMICS
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Shares Distorted Adam Warlock Set Photo

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn just dropped a set photo of Adam Warlock from Volume 3. Because today is April Fool's Day, the filmmaker didn't get a clean look at Will Poulter's highly-anticipated Marvel character. It's a bunch of colors swirling, but some enterprising photo editor is trying to work their magic right now. Fans just want to see any shred of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But, at this point, the hype will have to linger as the Holiday Special looms later this year. However, Gunn was not done teasing MCU fans on Friday. He also tweeted about the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction coming to Walt Disney World soon. The park is teasing a big reveal on Monday with a short clip. So, there is all kinds of fun in store for fans of the dysfunctional cosmic Marvel family this year. Check out the image down below.
MOVIES

