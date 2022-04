In the first of a three-game Spring Training series, the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim struck first in the 2022 Freeway Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with their 5-1 victory in front of their home crowd at Angels Stadium on Sunday. Powered by three homers — all allowed by Dodgers ace Walker Buehler — the Angels earned their 10th Spring Training win. The Angels took the field with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, who finished the game with seven strikeouts, one walk and one run allowed over five innings pitched.The first inning started smoothly enough for Buehler — striking out reigning...

