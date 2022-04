For the sixth straight season, the Utah Jazz are heading to the playoffs. The Jazz locked up a playoff berth with a 121-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. In usual Utah fashion, it didn't come easy. The Jazz—who have lost 15 games this year in which they held a double-digit lead—led by as many as nine points in the fourth quarter, only to see the Grizzlies force overtime. (To be fair, the Jazz also trailed by as many as 11 points at one point.)

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO