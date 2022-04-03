Clairton shooting suspect arrested in Lawrence County

CHOPPER 11: Shooting scene on March 16

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man police say is involved with a shooting in Clairton was arrested after a traffic stop in Lawrence County.

According to our partners at Butler Radio, State Police say that 18-year-old Tyyon Cobbs of Clairton was driving on I-79 in Plain Grove Township on March 27, when he was pulled over for a traffic violation.

Officials say that Cobbs is believed to have been involved in a shooting that occurred on March 16 in Clairton.

One person was injured in the shooting.

Butler Radio also says that four passengers were in Cobbs’ vehicle at the time of the traffic stop, and it’s unknown if they were involved in the shooting.

Cobbs has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy, carrying a firearm without a license, and reckless endangerment.

According to court documents, Cobbs was denied bail.

