ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

Clairton shooting suspect arrested in Lawrence County

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40tvoY_0eyGZv3100
CHOPPER 11: Shooting scene on March 16

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man police say is involved with a shooting in Clairton was arrested after a traffic stop in Lawrence County.

According to our partners at Butler Radio, State Police say that 18-year-old Tyyon Cobbs of Clairton was driving on I-79 in Plain Grove Township on March 27, when he was pulled over for a traffic violation.

Officials say that Cobbs is believed to have been involved in a shooting that occurred on March 16 in Clairton.

One person was injured in the shooting.

Butler Radio also says that four passengers were in Cobbs’ vehicle at the time of the traffic stop, and it’s unknown if they were involved in the shooting.

Cobbs has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy, carrying a firearm without a license, and reckless endangerment.

According to court documents, Cobbs was denied bail.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh

79K+

Followers

99K+

Posts

26M+

Views

Follow WPXI Pittsburgh and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Found Shot To Death In Hill District

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Hill District. Forty-five-year=old Tiwand Hill was found shot to death in an apartment on Bedford Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. His brother Ted Hill told KDKA Tiwand would have turned 46 on Saturday. (Photo: Ted Hill) Robert Thomas has lived in the Hill District for decades. He’s a third-generation business owner of a jitney station on Bedford Avenue. When asked about the shooting, he shook his head in disgust and said “another shooting.” “It’s the same old story. It’s really sad, but what can you do about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Teens Charged With Homicide In Bon Air Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two 18-year-olds are facing homicide charges for a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Bon Air neighborhood last month. Pittsburgh police said they arrested Tymair Cox of Brookline and Michael Morgan of Beltzhoover in the death of Teron Williams, also 18. (Photos provided by Pittsburgh police) Williams was found shot in the back in the area of Wilbur Street on Feb. 23, police said. Officers rendered aid and Williams was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died. Cox and Morgan face charges of criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy. Cox is also charged with firearms violations. Both are in the Allegheny County Jail.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sydnie Jefferson Charged With Stabbing Her 2 Kids In Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts Neighborhood

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two children are in critical condition after they were stabbed in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood, and their mother is facing charges. WATCH: Bryant Reed reports Police have arrested Sydnie Jefferson, 29, in connection to the stabbing. She is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal attempted homicide, two counts of endangering the welfare of children and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. Just before 7 a.m. Friday, police said a man arrived at the Pittsburgh police Zone 2 station with his 3-year-old son who had been stabbed. EMS took the child to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Public Safety#Clairton#Butler Radio#State Police#Cox Media Group
CBS Pittsburgh

Search Warrant Executed At Home After South Allegheny Middle School Students Sickened From Drug-Laced Candy

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV News GLASSPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Police executed a search warrant at a home in connection to an incident that happened at South Allegheny Middle School on Thursday morning. Authorities said six middle school students were sent to the hospital after ingesting candy laced with drugs. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Police were seen carrying a box of evidence from the home on Erie Avenue in Glassport on Thursday night. No further details have been released from the police on what was found. “I went into the auditorium and this girl had chocolate and they’re like Cocoa Puffs things. And she was like giving...
GLASSPORT, PA
WFMJ.com

Cop spots dog being dragged on chain, Warren woman arrested

A veterinarian is treating a puppy who according to police, was dragged across a Warren street by a woman. An officer patrolling a neighborhood on the city’s Southeast Side on Friday reports that he spotted 23-year-old Chaquana Morgan dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain across Grandview Street SE.
WARREN, OH
WTAJ

Police: Baby tests positive for meth, 3 adults charged

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —Three Altoona residents face charges for endangering the welfare of children after a 15-month-old in their home ingested methamphetamine last July. Police and EMS were called to the home on North 10th Street where they were told the 15-month-old had possibly ingested cleaning products. The baby was transported to UPMC Altoona and […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Homewood Community Mourns Dayvon Vickers, Teenager Fatally Shot While Riding Bike

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A community is grieving the senseless death of one of their own. Dayvon Vickers, 15, was fatally shot in Homewood on Wednesday. People who knew him said he never bothered anyone. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “I was just numb,” said Lamar Smith. “I didn’t know if I wanted to cry, shout. This is always occurring, but this really hit different.” A makeshift memorial filled with all of his favorite things marks the spot where Vickers tragically lost his life. “When I came here and saw this, I actually shed a tear,” Smith said. Police said the 15-year-old boy was shot in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Clearfield man accused of raping girl, 13, inside garage

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — State police have charged a Clearfield man after he was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl inside a garage, according to a criminal complaint. Troopers say Brian Bonar, 36, faces charges of felony rape, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, making terroristic threats and statutory sexual assault, according to online court documents.
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man caught selling meth to informant, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is officially behind bars after investigators reported he sold meth to a criminal informant (CI). Michael Francis Sutton, 27, was arraigned Thursday on felony drug charges after an investigation led by Altoona police caught him selling $80 worth of meth to a CI. In August of 2020, police […]
ALTOONA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
79K+
Followers
99K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy