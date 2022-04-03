ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Arrested in Stabbing of Ex-Boyfriend in Hialeah: Police

NBC Miami
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWoman Arrested in Stabbing of Ex-Boyfriend in Hialeah: Police. A woman has been arrested on a battery charge in the stabbing of her ex-boyfriend, police said. Harlem Hernandez, 28, is facing...

CBS Miami

Police: Man Tried To Rape Woman Inside Miami Walmart

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing serious charges after police said he tried to rape a woman inside a Walmart store in Miami. Police said it happened Sunday at around 9:30 p.m. inside the Walmart on the 3200 block of NW 79th Street. The said Jarmal Bredan Harvey, 28, of Miami Gardens, approached a woman from behind, pulled her dress up and began grabbing her. That is when police said the victim turned and he pushed her to the ground. The victim began screaming for help when Harvey ripped off her underwear while grabbing her, according to the arrest report. A video that was posted on social media shows as other shoppers come to her rescue. The video shows one man on top of Harvey as other shoppers jump in to help. The good Samaritans held Harvey until police arrived. Harvey was taken into custody by Miami-Dade police officers. He is now facing sexual battery charges. Harvey was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who was victimized by Harvey to contact the Sex Crimes Investigation Unit at (305) 715-3300.
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Living In $3M Boca Raton House Jailed On Shoplifting Charge

SUSPECT: “My Husband Took All My Money.” POLICE: She Stole Clothes For Her Daughter Traveling To New York. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman who lists her home address as a $3.1M home on Long Lake Drive in Long Lake Estates […] The article Woman Living In $3M Boca Raton House Jailed On Shoplifting Charge appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
News 12

NYPD arrests suspect linked to violent rape in the Bronx

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a violent rape in the Bronx. Police say 34-year-old Jason Dickerson is now charged with attempted murder and rape. Dickerson is accused of putting a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold until she lost consciousness and then raping her on March 11.
BRONX, NY
BOCANEWSNOW

Black Student Knocked Down, Arm Broken At Boca Raton Middle School

CAUGHT ON CAMERA. WATCH THE VIDEO. GROUP CHEERS. UPDATE: POLICE INVESTIGATING. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Black student at Boca Raton Community Middle School was surrounded by a group of other kids and knocked to the ground with such force that […] The article Black Student Knocked Down, Arm Broken At Boca Raton Middle School appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
UPI News

Boston bouncer charged with murder in fatal stabbing of former Marine

March 21 (UPI) -- A Boston bouncer was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old former Marine over the weekend, police announced Monday. Alvaro Larrama, 38, was charged with murder in the death of Daniel Martinez at the Sons of Boston Bar where Larrama worked as a bouncer during St. Patrick's Day festivities on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man fatally shoots his wife at her daughter's swim lesson in Florida: reports

The mother of a child taking a swimming lesson at a North Miami Beach Jewish Community Center was shot and killed Sunday by her husband, according to televised and social media reports. The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in the pool area at the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center at 18900 NE 25th Ave. The dead woman was identified by family members as Shandell Harris, 30. ...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

‘Shot Her Like An Animal’: Family Devastated After Fatal Shooting At North Miami Beach Jewish Community Center

NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A man was arrested after he reportedly shot and killed his wife at a North Miami Beach Jewish community center. “He stabbed her yesterday. She left, she didn’t report nothing, and then she came here. He followed her and chased her down and shot her like an animal, like he was hunting,” said Aaron Batten, the victim’s first cousin. The family said Shandelle Harris, 30, was at the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center with her 12-year-old daughter and mother for the young girl’s swimming lessons. Witnesses at the pool Sunday say they heard five gunshots and saw a...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Local Lexus Finance Manager, Saturnia Isles Resident Arrested

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The finance manager for a major Lexus dealership in the area is facing a battery charge after his arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Derek Postin of Savona Winds Drive in Delray Beach — in the community […] The article Local Lexus Finance Manager, Saturnia Isles Resident Arrested appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman With Crack Pipe Claims To Be Her Sister

SISTER FIGURES IT OUT. JUST LIKE SHAGGY’S HIT: “IT WASN’T ME!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman found by police with a crack pipe and cocaine claimed to be her sister. She was so good at the ruse that police issued […] The article Boca Raton Woman With Crack Pipe Claims To Be Her Sister appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL

