Sunny Monday; chance for heavy rain returns to NYC midweek

It will be a beautiful start to the workweek with sunny skies and highs near 56 degrees.

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Hilda Estevez says there will be chance for some heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

FORECAST:

Monday: Beautiful start to the week with sunny skies. Highs near 56. Lows near 45.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, mild with southern wind shift. Clouds increase by the afternoon as rain approaches. Highs near 57. Lows near 48.

Wednesday, WEATHER TO WATCH: Mostly cloudy, chance for moderate to heavy rain. Exact timing and impacts across the boroughs to follow as storm is a few days out. Highs near 55. Lows near 47.

Thursday, WEATHER TO WATCH: Cloudy, rain replay - morning showers. Highs near 56. Lows near 48.

Friday: Showery activity lingers into the earlier part of the day. Afterwards, some sunshine and temps rebound. Highs near 62. Lows near 44.