Ryan Blaney wheeled the No. 12 Nascar Next Gen Ford Mustang to his third 2022 season pole position at Richmond Raceway on April 2nd. Blaney posted a time of 22.541 seconds around the three-quarter mile speedway, topping out at 119.782 mph. He will lead the field to green for the third time this year, having also posted the best time last week at Circuit of the Americas, and at Phoenix Raceway at the beginning of March. Despite his strength during qualifying, Blaney has yet to put the No. 12 Mustang in Victory Lane this season.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO