Estelle Harris, 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story' Star, Dead at 93

WHAS 11
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA comedy legend has died. Actress Estelle Harris passed away on Saturday, ET can confirm. She was 93. The Seinfeld and Toy Story star died of natural causes in Palm Desert, California, just weeks ahead of her 94th birthday. “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce...

www.whas11.com

Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
