Starbucks founder Howard Schultz returns as interim leader as store workers unionize

An email from a franchise executive caused a mass resignation at an Applebee’s in Kansas after the executive suggested lowering wages amid inflation and higher gas prices. The email was sent by Wayne Pankratz, an executive at the franchise group in charge of the restaurant in Lawrence west of Kansas City in the eastern part of the state, the company confirmed. The message was sent to other executives and was later forwarded to the Lawrence location. Mr Pankratz argued in the email that higher gas prices and inflation presented an opportunity to cut wages as workers would be living...
April 4 (UPI) -- Starbucks is suspending its share buyback plan, returning CEO Howard Schultz said Monday. In an open letter to employees, Schultz said the "decision will allow us to invest more profit into our people and our stores -- the only way to create long-term value for all stakeholders."
Starbucks plans to get into the business of NFTs, the company said Monday. Interim CEO Howard Schultz said its NFT ambitions will be realized in 2022. He made the announcement upon returning to lead the coffee chain for the third time.
On Monday, Howard Schultz returned to Starbucks as its CEO. It's the third time he has held the role, this one after Kevin Johnson, who was appointed CEO in 2017, announced last month that he was retiring. While Schultz has made it clear that he intends to hold the role...
NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp’s longtime former chief executive Howard Schultz announced on Monday the suspension of the company’s stock repurchasing program, as he returns this week to lead the global coffee chain for the third time. The suspension, effective immediately, will allow Starbucks to...
A lighting design and manufacturing company is celebrating the opening of its new global headquarters in the town of Ulster, which is says will result in dozens of local jobs.
RBW, formerly based in Brooklyn and named for the last names of its three founders, has completed the first phase of a massive renovation project at its 100,000-square-foot facility.
New York hospitals made an average of $880 in operating profit per discharged patient in 2019. A new Hospital Cost Tool from the National Academy for State Health Policy (NASHP) allows users to look at how much money on average is paid to hospitals on the state level and then filter by bed size, individual hospital, or hospital ownership.
