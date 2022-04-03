ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Starbucks founder Howard Schultz returns as interim leader as store workers unionize

By Andrea Hsu
WAMU
 2 days ago

Starbucks founder and two-time CEO Howard Schultz...

wamu.org

Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Independent

Applebee’s executive’s email sparks mass resignation: ‘It tipped everyone over the edge’

An email from a franchise executive caused a mass resignation at an Applebee’s in Kansas after the executive suggested lowering wages amid inflation and higher gas prices. The email was sent by Wayne Pankratz, an executive at the franchise group in charge of the restaurant in Lawrence west of Kansas City in the eastern part of the state, the company confirmed. The message was sent to other executives and was later forwarded to the Lawrence location. Mr Pankratz argued in the email that higher gas prices and inflation presented an opportunity to cut wages as workers would be living...
BUSINESS
Times Herald-Record

Lighting, design company RBW moves headquarters to Ulster, promises dozens of new jobs

A lighting design and manufacturing company is celebrating the opening of its new global headquarters in the town of Ulster, which is says will result in dozens of local jobs. RBW, formerly based in Brooklyn and named for the last names of its three founders, has completed the first phase of a massive renovation project at its 100,000-square-foot facility. ...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NY hospitals make less profit than national average

New York hospitals made an average of $880 in operating profit per discharged patient in 2019. A new Hospital Cost Tool from the National Academy for State Health Policy (NASHP) allows users to look at how much money on average is paid to hospitals on the state level and then filter by bed size, individual hospital, or hospital ownership.
HEALTH

