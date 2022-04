ELGIN, Texas (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott said the tornado that touched down Monday in Elgin affected more than 100 homes there, destroying 19 of them. During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Abbott said no one is in need of shelter, though, because people are staying with other family members or friends. However, one family is in a hotel for the time being, he said.

ELGIN, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO