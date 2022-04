For many years, veterans and their families have been able to stop by 247 Stevens St. in Hyannis on Thursdays to pick up canned goods, meat, toiletries, and other necessities. That was made possible by the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center, whose mission is to address challenges faced by local veterans, including homelessness, hunger and mental health problems.

EASTHAM, MA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO