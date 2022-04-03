ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man slain near apartment complex in New Orleans East

By Ken Daley
KSLA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 46-year-old man was fatally shot near an apartment complex in far eastern New Orleans, police late Saturday night (April 2). The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed,...

www.ksla.com

